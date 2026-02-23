Barchart.com
How Much Higher Can T-Bond Prices Go Here?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Financial paperwork via Shutterstock
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock

June U.S. T-Bond (ZBM26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for June U.S. Treasury bond futures that prices are trending higher. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. Bulls have the near-term technical advantage. 

Fundamentally, the marketplace is presently pricing in two U.S. interest rate cuts this year, which is a bullish scenario for U.S. Treasury prices. Also, the geopolitical scene is still uncertain, which is driving “flight to quality” buying of U.S. Treasuries, which are still deemed by most investors as the safest asset to own during very uncertain times.

A move in June T-Bond futures above chart resistance at 117 16/32 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 121 16/32, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 116 even.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you.


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZBM26 117-20 +0-21 +0.56%
30-Year T-Bond

