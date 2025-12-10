Hubbell Stock: Is HUBB Underperforming the Industrial Sector?

Shelton, Connecticut-based Hubbell Incorporated ( HUBB ) is a leading manufacturer of electrical and utility infrastructure products. Valued at a market cap of $23.3 billion , the company provides a wide range of solutions, including wiring devices, connectors, lighting and controls, enclosures, and high-voltage utility components such as insulators, arresters, and grid-equipment hardware.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and HUBB fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the electrical equipment & parts industry. The company plays a critical role in supporting power transmission and distribution, grid modernization, electrification, and large-scale infrastructure development across North America and international markets.

This electrical and utility infrastructure products manufacturer has dipped 9.4% below its 52-week high of $484.26 , reached on Oct. 30. Shares of HUBB have declined marginally over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 1.7% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of HUBB are up 4.7%, compared to XLI’s 16.8% return. In the longer term, HUBB has fallen 2.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLI’s 10.8% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, HUBB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late June and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early December.

On Oct. 28, shares of HUBB surged 4.9% after delivering mixed Q3 results. While the company's net sales increased 4.1% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, it missed analyst estimates by 2%. Nonetheless, its adjusted EPS climbed 12.1% from the year-ago quarter to $5.17 and topped consensus estimates of $4.99. Additionally, HUBB raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $18.10 to $18.30, further bolstering investor confidence.

HUBB has also lagged behind its rival, nVent Electric plc ( NVT ), which soared 45.1% over the past 52 weeks and 58.4% on a YTD basis.