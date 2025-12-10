Barchart.com
Is FirstEnergy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Firstenergy Corp_ logo on phone and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Firstenergy Corp_ logo on phone and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a diversified energy company. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. Valued at nearly $25.9 billion by market cap, FirstEnergy operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." FirstEnergy fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the regulated electricity industry. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

FirstEnergy touched its three-year high of $48.20 on Oct. 23 and is currently trading 7.1% below that peak. Meanwhile, FE stock prices have inched up 3.3% over the past three months, slightly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

FirstEnergy has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term as well. FE stock prices have gained 12.5% on a YTD basis and 9.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 16.3% surge in 2025 and 13% returns over the past year.

FE stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since July and dropped below its 50-day moving average since early December, underscoring its previous bullish trend and recent downturn.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, FirstEnergy’s stock prices declined 1.6% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 22. Driven by growth in revenues from non-affiliates, the company’s overall topline inched up 2.9% year-over-year to $464 million, beating the Street’s expectations by 5.8%. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP EPS has surged 9.2% year-over-year to $0.83, surpassing the consensus estimates by a notable 9.2%. Following the initial dip, FE stock maintained a positive momentum in the subsequent trading session.

Further, FE has notably outperformed its peer, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (PEG6.1% drop on a YTD basis and 9.8% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 16 analysts covering the FirstEnergy stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $50.33 suggests a 12.4% upside potential from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PEG 79.33 +0.58 +0.74%
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
$SPX 6,840.51 -6.00 -0.09%
S&P 500 Index
FE 44.77 +0.02 +0.04%
Firstenergy Corp

