Is FirstEnergy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corp. ( FE ) is a diversified energy company. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. Valued at nearly $25.9 billion by market cap, FirstEnergy operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." FirstEnergy fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the regulated electricity industry. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

FirstEnergy touched its three-year high of $48.20 on Oct. 23 and is currently trading 7.1% below that peak. Meanwhile, FE stock prices have inched up 3.3% over the past three months, slightly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 5% gains during the same time frame.

FirstEnergy has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term as well. FE stock prices have gained 12.5% on a YTD basis and 9.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 16.3% surge in 2025 and 13% returns over the past year.

FE stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since July and dropped below its 50-day moving average since early December, underscoring its previous bullish trend and recent downturn.

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, FirstEnergy’s stock prices declined 1.6% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 22. Driven by growth in revenues from non-affiliates, the company’s overall topline inched up 2.9% year-over-year to $464 million, beating the Street’s expectations by 5.8%. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP EPS has surged 9.2% year-over-year to $0.83, surpassing the consensus estimates by a notable 9.2%. Following the initial dip, FE stock maintained a positive momentum in the subsequent trading session.

Further, FE has notably outperformed its peer, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s ( PEG ) 6.1% drop on a YTD basis and 9.8% decline over the past 52 weeks.