How Is Rollins’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Cyclical Stocks?

Atlanta, Georgia-based Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ) provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. With a market cap of $29.3 billion , Rollins offers pest control services to residential properties, protecting them from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Rollins fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the pest and wildlife control services space.

Rollins touched its all-time high of $61.84 on Nov. 28 and is currently trading 6.2% below that peak. Meanwhile, ROL stock prices have inched up 1.2% over the past three months, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) marginal 11 bps uptick during the same time frame.

Rollins’ performance has remained impressive over the longer term as well. ROL stock prices have soared 25.2% on a YTD basis and gained 19.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLY’s 5.2% gains in 2025 and 1.7% uptick over the past year.

ROL stock has traded mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-January with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.

Rollins’ stock prices surged 7.3% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q3 results on Oct. 29. The company has continued to observe a significant surge in organic revenues along with solid contributions from acquisitions. Overall, the company’s topline surged 12% year-over-year to a record $1 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 42 bps. Further, driven by the impact of leverage, Rollins recorded solid margin expansion, leading to a 20.7% surge in adjusted EPS to $0.35, surpassing the consensus estimates by 9.4%.

Meanwhile, Rollins has also outperformed its peer Rentokil Initial plc’s ( RTO ) 9.8% gains on a YTD basis and 4.5% returns over the past 52 weeks.