Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How to Make a 1.1% Yield Shorting One-Month Microsoft Puts

Mark R. Hake, CFA - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stock still looks cheap here. One way to play it is to Short cash-secured MSFT puts that expire in one month. That provides a good way to set a lower buy-in and also make a 1.1% one-month yield.

MSFT is trading at $491.54 in midday trading today. That's well off its recent peak of $542.07 on Oct. 28, but just up from a recent low of $472.12 on Nov. 21.

MSFT stock - last 3 months - Barchart - Dec. 9, 2025

Based on my analysis in my Nov. 4 Barchart article ("Microsoft Produces Strong FCF As Expected - Shorting OTM Puts is an Attractive Play"), MSFT could be worth $682.55 per share. That's based on its strong free cash flow (FCF) and FCF margins.

In that article, I discussed shorting MSFT cash-secured puts that expired on Dec. 5 at the $500.00 strike price. The investor received $7.10 in premium, for a 1.42% one-month yield (i.e., $7.10/$500.00).

Moreover, the breakeven point was $492.90, after receipt of $7.10 in income. That's about where MSFT stock is today. 

This short-put trade can now be repeated.

Shorting Cash-Secured OTM MSFT Puts

For example, the Jan. 9, 2026, expiry period shows that the midpoint premium at the $475.00 put option strike price is $5.63. This strike price is $16.54 below today's trading price - i.e., 3.36% out-of-the-money

That provides an investor who secures $47,500 in cash with their brokerage firm a potential buy-in at $475.00. In return, they receive the $563 in income immediately in their account.

That works out to a short-put yield of 1.185% (i.e., $5.63/$475.00).

MSFT puts expiring Jan. 9, 2026 - Barchart - As of Dec. 9, 2025

This also means that the potential breakeven buy-in is much lower:

  $475.00 - $5.63 = $469.37

That is 4.5% below today's price. In other words, it provides good downside protection along with immediate income.

In fact, over the last 2 months, the investor would have received $12.73 in income ($7.10 last month + $5.63 this month).

That means the total yield has been 2.68% (i.e., $12.73 / $475.00) over the last 2 months, and the net breakeven is now $462.73 ($575-$12.73). That's 5.76% below today's price.

Therefore, as long as MSFT stays roughly in this trading range, it makes sense to short these out-of-the-money (OTM) puts for a long-term investor.

That way, they can make a good income and also set a lower potential buy-in point.

The bottom line is that MSFT stock still looks cheap here. Shorting cash-secured puts in one-month expiry periods provides at least a 1.1% monthly income and sets a lower potential buy-in point.


On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 490.90 -0.12 -0.02%
Microsoft Corp

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Can Google Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
2 Reasons to Hit Pause on Netflix Stock Now
Yen chart by Ca-Ssis via iStock 3
Is a Global Margin Call Coming? How a Bank of Japan Rate Hike Could Trigger the Next Market Shock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Are Betting on Broadcom Stock for 2026. Should You Load Up on Shares Now?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Is a Short Squeeze Brewing in iRobot Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot