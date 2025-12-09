Barchart.com
How Is DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance Compared to Other Materials Stocks?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, develops and supplies a broad range of technology-based materials and solutions, including specialty chemicals, materials for semiconductor fabrication and packaging, silicones, high-performance elastomers, industrial coatings, adhesives, water- and safety-related products, and more. It serves industries such as electronics, transportation, construction, health care, water treatment, and worker safety worldwide. DuPont’s market cap is around $17 billion.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DD perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty chemicals industry. As a pioneer in materials science, DuPont’s legacy of innovation and quality positions it favorably against competitors. Its continued R&D investments ensure the company remains at the forefront of specialty chemicals and advanced materials.

DD is down by just 1.6% from its 52-week high of $41.23, achieved on Nov. 12. Over the past three months, DD stock has gained 24.8%, outperforming the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB5.5% decline during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares rose 27.2% on a YTD basis and climbed 17.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLB’s YTD gains of 3.4% and a decline of 5.4% over the past year.

DD has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early June, but with some fluctuations. Also, it is trading above the 200-day moving average since mid-August. 

DuPont de Nemours’ stock is rising in 2025 primarily due to its strategic portfolio transformation and strong performance in high-growth markets like electronics and healthcare. A key driver has been the successful spin-off of its Electronics business (now Qnity Electronics) in November 2025, a move that is expected to unlock value by creating two focused, more agile companies. 

DD’s rival, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) shares plummeted 16% in 2025 and 20.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DD.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on DD’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $49.47 suggests a potential upside of 21.9% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

