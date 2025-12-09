Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is American Water Works Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
American Water Works Co_ Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
American Water Works Co_ Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $25.1 billion, American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) is a major U.S. provider of water and wastewater services, serving roughly 3.5 million customers across 14 states. Through its extensive infrastructure, spanning treatment plants, wells, pumping stations, storage facilities, and thousands of miles of mains, it supports residential, commercial, industrial, and public sector clients. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and American Water Works fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company also operates on military installations and manages municipal water and wastewater systems.

Shares of the water utility company have declined 17.4% from its 52-week high of $155.50. Over the past three months, its shares have dipped 8.3%, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) over 8% gain during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, AWK stock is up 3.2% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX's 21.9% return. In addition, shares of American Water Works have dropped nearly 3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the  NASX’s 18.6% increase over the same time frame.

AWK has shown a bearish trend, trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late October. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 EPS of $1.94 and revenue of $1.45 billion on Oct. 29, shares of AWK fell 2.6% the next day. Investors were also concerned about rising costs and leverage, with operating expenses up 7.3% to $837 million and long-term debt increasing 4% to $13.02 billion.

AWK stock has slightly outpaced its rival, Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). WTRG stock has gained 3.1% YTD and declined 3.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Due to AWK’s weak performance, analysts are cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 14 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $143.91 indicates a 12% premium to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 23,545.90 -32.23 -0.14%
Nasdaq Composite
AWK 128.46 -1.04 -0.80%
American Water Works
WTRG 37.46 -0.54 -1.42%
Essential Utilities Inc

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 4
As Nike Shakes Up Its C-Suite, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NKE Stock?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot