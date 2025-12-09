Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is CBRE Group Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
CBRE Group Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
CBRE Group Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Valued at a market cap of $47.9 billion, the company provides a full suite of services, including leasing and sales advisory, capital markets, property and facilities management, valuation, investment management, and project and workplace solutions. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CBRE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the real estate services industry. Operating in over 100 countries with more than 140,000 employees, the company provides services such as property and facilities management, leasing, sales, project management, capital markets advisory, and real-estate investment management. CBRE serves major corporate clients globally and is a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company.

CBRE recently met its 52-week high of $171 on Oct. 23 and is currently trading 9.1% below that level. CBRE has dropped 5% over the past three months, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index ($SPX5.4% surge over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

CBRE has rallied 12.7% over the past 52 weeks, slightly outperforming SPX’s 12.4% gain over the same period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CBRE are up 18.4%, surpassing SPX’s 16.4% return. 

To confirm its bullish trend, CBRE has traded above its 200-day moving average since early June and recently crossed above its 50-day moving average. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, shares of CBRE inched higher marginally after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 2025 results, delivering adjusted EPS of $1.61 and a 13.5% year-over-year revenue increase to $10.26 billion. The firm also raised its 2025 core EPS guidance to $6.25–$6.35, supported by strong leasing momentum and solid growth in facilities management amid a rebound in U.S. office activity.

CBRE has trailed its rival, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s (JLL15.4% increase over the past 52 weeks and 26.4% rise on a YTD basis. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 12 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $185.36 suggests a 19.3% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,846.51 -23.89 -0.35%
S&P 500 Index
JLL 319.97 -7.67 -2.34%
Jones Lang Lasalle Inc
CBRE 155.39 -5.47 -3.40%
CBRE Group Inc

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 4
As Nike Shakes Up Its C-Suite, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NKE Stock?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot