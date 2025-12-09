Barchart.com
Las Vegas Sands Stock: Is LVS Outperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

Las Vegas Sands Corp phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Las Vegas Sands Corp phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a premier developer and operator of upscale integrated resorts. It specializes in luxury destinations that merge casinos, hotels, entertainment venues, shopping, and convention spaces to boost tourism and commerce. 

Major sites include Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and Macao properties such as The Venetian Macao. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. 

Positive market sentiments have given the stock a lift. It had reached a 52-week high of $70.45 on Dec. 1, but is down 4.8% from that level. The stock has gained 24.8% over the past three months. On the other hand, the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) is down marginally over the same period. Therefore, LVS has been the clear outperformer over this period. 

www.barchart.com

Over the longer term, this outperformance persists. The stock has gained 24.3% over the past 52 weeks and 66.8% over the past six months. Contrarily, the Consumer Discretionary ETF is up 1.4% and 11.2% over the same periods, respectively. LVS’s stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late June and above its 50-day moving average since late October. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 22, LVS reported its third-quarter results for fiscal 2025, which beat analysts’ expectations. The company’s revenues increased 24.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $3.33 billion, surpassing the $3.02 billion that Wall Street analysts had expected. The iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel reported $1.44 billion in revenue, up 56.3% annually. 

The topline gains also translated into bottom-line increases. LVS’s adjusted EPS was $0.78 for Q3, increasing 77.3% YOY and beating the $0.62 analyst estimate. Based on these solid results, the company’s stock gained 12.4% intraday on Oct. 23. 

We compare LVS’s performance with that of another resort and casino operator, MGM Resorts International (MGM), which has declined 3.7% over the past 52 weeks but gained 10.9% over the past six months. Therefore, LVS has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on LVS’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $67.11 is almost flat compared to current levels. However, the Street-high price target of $80 indicates a 19.3% upside.


