Is Xcel Energy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. With a market cap of $45.7 billion, the company also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and XEL perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. XEL stands out for its substantial renewable energy portfolio, with over half its electricity sales derived from carbon-free sources, aligning with global sustainability trends and appealing to eco-conscious consumers. A significant strength lies in its ability to recover capital-intensive infrastructure investments through regulatory mechanisms, thereby ensuring financial stability and supporting steady revenue growth.

Despite its notable strength, XEL slipped 7% from its 52-week high of $83.01, achieved on Oct. 16. Over the past three months, XEL stock has gained 6.2%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6% gains during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of XEL rose 12.6% on a six-month basis and climbed 8.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s six-month gains of 15.7% and 13.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, XEL has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average recently.

On Oct. 30, XEL shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.24 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.31. The company’s revenue was $3.92 billion, falling short of Wall Street's $3.93 billion forecast. XEL expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.75 to $3.85.

In the competitive arena of utilities - regulated electric, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) has taken the lead over XEL, showing resilience with a 15.8% uptick on a six-month basis and solid 23% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on XEL’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $89.75 suggests a potential upside of 16.3% from current price levels.