Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Xcel Energy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Xcel Energy, Inc_ sign on building-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Xcel Energy, Inc_ sign on building-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. With a market cap of $45.7 billion, the company also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and XEL perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. XEL stands out for its substantial renewable energy portfolio, with over half its electricity sales derived from carbon-free sources, aligning with global sustainability trends and appealing to eco-conscious consumers. A significant strength lies in its ability to recover capital-intensive infrastructure investments through regulatory mechanisms, thereby ensuring financial stability and supporting steady revenue growth.

Despite its notable strength, XEL slipped 7% from its 52-week high of $83.01, achieved on Oct. 16. Over the past three months, XEL stock has gained 6.2%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX6% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of XEL rose 12.6% on a six-month basis and climbed 8.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s six-month gains of 15.7% and 13.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, XEL has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average recently.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, XEL shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.24 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.31. The company’s revenue was $3.92 billion, falling short of Wall Street's $3.93 billion forecast. XEL expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.75 to $3.85.

In the competitive arena of utilities - regulated electric, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) has taken the lead over XEL, showing resilience with a 15.8% uptick on a six-month basis and solid 23% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on XEL’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $89.75 suggests a potential upside of 16.3% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,854.22 -16.18 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
AEP 116.11 -1.43 -1.22%
American Electric Power Company
XEL 76.28 -0.90 -1.17%
XCEL Energy Inc

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
Salesforce Generates Strong Free Cash Flow - CRM Could Be 23% Too Cheap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot