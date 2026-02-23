Palantir Just Moved Its Headquarters to Florida. What Does That Actually Mean for PLTR Stock?

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is a company that’s in the news a lot. From its innovative and powerful software revolutionizing businesses and government agencies to its controversial government contracts that include support of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Palantir has a high profile. PLTR stock has been a big winner as well, up more than 460% in the last five years.

Now Palantir is making news for a new reason — a sudden relocation of the company’s corporate office from Denver, Colorado to Miami, Florida. What should investors make of the firm setting up shop in the Sunshine State? Should it change your investment thesis? Let's take a closer look.

About Palantir Stock

Palantir is a data analytics company that uses its Foundry and Gotham platforms to provide AI-powered insights in real time to government agencies, intelligence agencies, military units, and commercial businesses. The company was famously credited with providing insights that led to the capture of Osama bin Laden, for instance.

In 2023, Palantir launched its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which integrates with both Foundry and Gotham. AIP utilizes large language models, allowing users to interact with the program through generative AI to create detailed prompts and get real-time insights.

PLTR stock is up 27% in the past year, but shares have fallen sharply since October as Palantir and other AI stocks have pulled back in recent weeks. Currently, Palantir stock is nearly 35% off its 52-week high of $207.52.

However, the pullback has had the side effect of improving the company’s valuation. Palantir has a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 228 and a forward P/E of 128 times — both eyewatering numbers. Last summer, however, the trailing P/E was more than 600 while the forward P/E was more than 200. Palantir has always had a high valuation because of the expectations built into the company’s anticipated performance — and bears have long criticized PLTR stock by saying its valuation is unsustainable and that the company is due for a severe pullback.

Palantir Beats on Earnings

One reason why Palantir’s valuation has always been extreme is the company’s excellent earnings performance, particularly since unveiling the AIP platform. That great track record continued in the fourth quarter of 2025, when Palantir once again crushed expectations.

Revenue in Q4 was $1.4 billion, up a whopping 70% year-over-year (YOY). Palantir reported net income of $608.7 million, with a 43% margin, and free cash flow of $791.4 million. Earnings of $0.24 per share beat analysts’ expectations of $0.17 per share.

Palantir reported that its U.S. commercial revenue was up an incredible 137% YOY to $507 million, while U.S. government revenue was up 66% to $570 million. Palantir said it closed 180 deals in the quarter — roughly two per day — that were valued at more than $1 million each. Within that number, 84 deals had a value of at least $5 million, while 61 had a value of at least $10 million.

Palantir said it grew its customer count by 34% YOY and closed $4.26 billion in total contract value in the quarter.

The company issued guidance for revenue of $1.534 billion in Q1 2026 and adjusted income of $872 million. For the full year, Palantir is expecting revenue in the range of $7.182 billion to $7.198 billion.

What Do Analysts Expect for PLTR Stock?

As you may expect, analysts are all over the place when it comes to Palantir. Of the 25 analysts who cover PLTR stock, 13 have a “Strong Buy” rating, nine have a “Hold,” one has a “Moderate Sell” signal, and two have a “Strong Sell” rating. Interestingly, however, the consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” is more bullish than analysts were just a few weeks ago.

The experts have a consensus mean price target of $200.43 for the stock, which implies a 48% potential gain from current prices. The high target of $260 suggests an even better gain of 93%, while the low target of $90 warns that the current pullback could continue with potential downside of 33% from here.

The question about whether you should buy PLTR stock is an interesting one, but I don’t see the Miami relocation as moving the needle at all for Palantir. Media reports in Colorado indicate there have been several protests at Palantir’s now-vacated Colorado offices against the company’s contracts with ICE. The company may get a warmer welcome — both figuratively and literally — with its abrupt move to Miami, and the relocation also puts Palantir physically closer to co-founder Peter Thiel’s Miami office. Florida also has the added benefit of no state income tax, although it’s unclear how many employees will be relocating to Palantir’s new office regardless, as many employees reportedly work remotely.

If you’ve been waiting for a pullback in Palantir shares, this is an ideal time to buy. But be aware that the company’s contracts can bring some controversy and possible volatility in the months to come.