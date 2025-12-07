Rate Decision, Tech Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets face the year's final major policy week as the Federal Reserve's December meeting Wednesday afternoon will determine whether the central bank delivers another rate cut or pauses its easing cycle amid mixed economic signals and persistent inflation concerns. Chair Powell's 2:30pm press conference following the 2:00pm rate decision will be critical for establishing the Fed's 2026 policy roadmap and dot plot projections that could significantly influence market expectations heading into the new year.

The week features a quite but strong earnings lineup with enterprise software giants Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) reporting Wednesday, followed by retail powerhouse Costco (COST) and semiconductor leader Broadcom (AVGO) Thursday.

The convergence of Fed policy decisions, key technology earnings, and bond auctions testing investor appetite for longer-duration Treasuries creates one of the most consequential weeks for establishing market direction through year-end and into early 2026.

Tuesday's JOLTS job openings data will provide the final employment indicator before the Fed decision, while Thursday's initial jobless claims will offer immediate post-decision labor market context.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Fed's December Decision: Cut, Pause, or Pivot

Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting at 2:00pm represents a critical juncture where policymakers must balance recent inflation stickiness against labor market concerns and broader economic momentum questions. Market expectations remain divided between a 25-basis-point cut and a pause, with recent Core PCE data and employment trends providing ammunition for both perspectives.

The Fed's updated economic projections and dot plot released alongside the decision will be crucial for understanding policymakers' longer-term rate trajectory and terminal rate expectations for 2026. Chair Powell's 2:30pm press conference will be scrutinized for insights into the Fed's reaction function to different economic scenarios and the conditions that would warrant further cuts versus an extended pause.

Powell's commentary about inflation progress, labor market resilience, and financial conditions will significantly influence market positioning heading into year-end. The timing of the decision on the same day as major technology earnings creates potential for amplified volatility as markets digest both monetary policy signals and corporate fundamentals simultaneously.

Oracle and Adobe: Enterprise AI Monetization Test

Wednesday's earnings from Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) will provide insights into enterprise software spending and AI monetization progress as companies attempt to translate massive AI investments into revenue growth. Oracle's results will offer perspective on database modernization, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure adoption, and autonomous database growth that represents the company's cloud transformation.

Oracle's AI infrastructure partnerships and custom chip initiatives will be particularly important for assessing whether the company can compete effectively against Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud in the AI era. Adobe's earnings will test whether creative software demand remains resilient and if the company's Firefly AI tools are driving subscription growth or facing competition from standalone AI creative platforms.

Adobe's commentary about enterprise digital experience spending and marketing technology budgets will provide broader insights into corporate software investment priorities. Both companies reporting on the same day as the Fed decision creates unique dynamics where earnings reactions could be amplified or muted depending on Powell's policy signals.

Broadcom and Costco: Infrastructure and Consumer Crossroads

Thursday's earnings convergence from Broadcom (AVGO) and Costco (COST) will provide contrasting perspectives on AI infrastructure investment and consumer spending health. Broadcom's results will be closely watched for data center networking chip demand, custom AI accelerator design wins, and infrastructure software performance following VMware acquisition integration.

The company's exposure to hyperscaler customers and telecom infrastructure makes its guidance particularly relevant for assessing whether AI capital expenditure can sustain current levels into 2026. Broadcom's commentary about AI networking demand, optical connectivity trends, and enterprise software synergies will help determine semiconductor sector sentiment following recent volatility.

Costco's earnings will offer insights into consumer spending resilience, membership trends, and value-seeking behavior as the holiday shopping season progresses. The company's same-store sales growth, e-commerce performance, and international expansion will provide comprehensive perspectives on household spending power. Both companies reporting the day after the Fed decision creates potential for earnings reactions to be influenced by the monetary policy backdrop established Wednesday.

Employment Indicators and Fed Context

Tuesday's JOLTS job openings data at 10:00am provides the final major employment indicator before Wednesday's Fed decision, offering insights into labor demand trends, worker quit rates, and hiring intentions across industries. The report will be analyzed for evidence of labor market cooling or continued tightness that could influence Fed policy deliberations.

Strong job openings could complicate arguments for continued rate cuts by suggesting persistent labor demand, while significant weakening could reinforce concerns about economic momentum. Thursday's initial jobless claims will provide immediate post-Fed labor market context, helping investors assess whether employment conditions are evolving in ways that validate or contradict the Fed's policy decision.

The employment data takes on heightened significance given the Fed's dual mandate focus and recent attention to labor market conditions in policy communications. Any significant surprises in the employment indicators could influence market interpretation of the Fed's decision and Powell's press conference messaging.

Bond Auctions and Year-End Positioning

Tuesday's 10-Year Note auction and Thursday's 30-Year Bond auction will test investor appetite for longer-duration Treasury securities following the Fed decision and amid year-end portfolio adjustments. The auctions come as bond markets attempt to price the appropriate level of term premium given uncertainty about the Fed's 2026 policy path and longer-term inflation expectations.

Demand patterns, yield levels, and bid-to-cover ratios will offer insights into institutional investor confidence about economic growth prospects and the Fed's ability to achieve sustained inflation control. The Thursday auction occurring immediately after both the Fed decision and major earnings creates potential for significant yield volatility depending on how markets interpret Powell's guidance and corporate results. Strong auction demand could reinforce confidence in U.S. assets and support risk appetite heading into year-end, while weak results could trigger concerns about fiscal sustainability and potentially pressure equity valuations.

The convergence of Fed policy, technology earnings, and bond market dynamics creates an extraordinarily complex backdrop for final 2025 positioning decisions.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.