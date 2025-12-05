Barchart.com
Hogs Pushing Higher to Close Out the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Lean hog futures are trading with 57 cent to $1.15 gains at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.52 on Friday morning, up $0.44 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 16 cents on December 3 at $81.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up $3.50 to $96.83 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was 490,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.943 million head. That was 10,127 head above the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $81.700, up $0.575,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $82.650, up $0.800

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $86.925, up $1.150,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 82.325 +0.475 +0.58%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 81.625 +0.500 +0.62%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 86.675 +0.900 +1.05%
Lean Hogs

