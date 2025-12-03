Is IQVIA Holdings Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Durham, North Carolina-based IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) provides clinical research services, commercial insights, and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences industry. Valued at $38.4 billion by market cap, the company operates through Technology & Analytics (TAS), Research & Development (R&DS), and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) segments.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." IQVIA fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the diagnostics & research industry. The company’s operations span the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific.
IQVIA touched its 52-week high of $234.29 on Nov. 25 and is currently trading 3% below that peak. Meanwhile, its stock prices have soared 23.1% over the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6.2% gains during the same time frame.
IQVIA has slightly lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. IQV stock prices have gained 15.6% on a YTD basis and 13% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the SPX’s 16.5% gains in 2025 and 13.2% returns over the past year.
IQV stock has traded mostly above its 50-day moving average since early June and above its 200-day moving average since late July, underscoring its bullish trend.
IQVIA’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 28. The company registered a notable growth in organic revenues and also observed favourable currency movement. This led to a 5.2% year-over-year growth in topline to $4.1 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 86 bps. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS grew 5.6% year-over-year to $3.00, surpassing the consensus estimates by 1.4%.
Further, IQVIA has also outperformed its peer Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s (A) 11.1% gains on a YTD basis and 7.2% returns over the past year.
Among the 22 analysts covering the IQV stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $244.10 suggests a 7.4% upside potential from current price levels.
