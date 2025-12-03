Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is IQVIA Holdings Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
IQVIA Holdings Inc logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
IQVIA Holdings Inc logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Durham, North Carolina-based IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) provides clinical research services, commercial insights, and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences industry. Valued at $38.4 billion by market cap, the company operates through Technology & Analytics (TAS), Research & Development (R&DS), and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." IQVIA fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the diagnostics & research industry. The company’s operations span the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific.

IQVIA touched its 52-week high of $234.29 on Nov. 25 and is currently trading 3% below that peak. Meanwhile, its stock prices have soared 23.1% over the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX6.2% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

IQVIA has slightly lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. IQV stock prices have gained 15.6% on a YTD basis and 13% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the SPX’s 16.5% gains in 2025 and 13.2% returns over the past year.

IQV stock has traded mostly above its 50-day moving average since early June and above its 200-day moving average since late July, underscoring its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

IQVIA’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 28. The company registered a notable growth in organic revenues and also observed favourable currency movement. This led to a 5.2% year-over-year growth in topline to $4.1 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 86 bps. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS grew 5.6% year-over-year to $3.00, surpassing the consensus estimates by 1.4%.

Further, IQVIA has also outperformed its peer Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s (A11.1% gains on a YTD basis and 7.2% returns over the past year.

Among the 22 analysts covering the IQV stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $244.10 suggests a 7.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
A 149.26 +0.45 +0.30%
Agilent Technologies
$SPX 6,849.72 +20.35 +0.30%
S&P 500 Index
IQV 227.24 +1.61 +0.71%
Iqvia Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Michael Burry Says Tesla Is ‘Ridiculously Overvalued.’ Should You Ditch TSLA Stock Here?
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_ 2
Lucid Motors Is Now Cheaper Than Rivian, But Is LCID Stock a Better Buy for 2026?
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock 3
How to Use the Naked Put Options Strategy to Earn Income & Buy Stocks at a Discount
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Dear AVGO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 11
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Jamie Dimon Once Called Bitcoin a ‘Fraud.’ Now, JPMorgan Is Quietly Making Blockchain History and Betting This ‘Crypto Winter’ Will Be Short-Lived.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot