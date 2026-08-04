Ouster Reports Earnings on August 6. Here’s Why the Stakes Are So High.

On Aug. 6, Ouster (OUST) reports its second-quarter earnings, and there is more riding on this one than usual. The company’s stock has swung hard both ways this year. Year-to-date (YTD), shares are up 117% and have jumped 38% in just the past five days. Yet, from late June to late July, the stock was cut roughly in half. That is the kind of volatility that makes an earnings release feel unpredictable.

The headline growth will almost certainly look strong. Ouster guided second-quarter revenue to a range of $49.5 million to $52.5 million, comfortably above the $35 million it posted a year ago. What the investors will be keen to find out is if the company can continue to improve quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). Ouster already posted nearly $49 million in the first quarter, so the low end of its guidance is essentially flat from there. Part of that first-quarter figure also came from Stereolabs, the sensing company Ouster bought in February, which added roughly seven weeks of extra revenue. So it will be interesting to see if the company can grow QoQ off an already-raised base.

A year ago, Ouster managed both, growing 30% annually and 7% sequentially, so a flat sequential guide this time is worth watching. Another point to note is that in recent quarters, the company has beaten revenue estimates but missed on earnings, which means a strong revenue number may not tell the whole story.

What Is Going Right for Ouster

There is real momentum underneath the quarter. Ouster recently launched Rev8, a lidar sensor that captures full color directly in its 3D scans rather than relying on a separate camera. Management calls the colorized data a breakthrough for training AI models and says it is already shipping and being adopted. The company also won contracts to roll out its BlueCity traffic system across more than 30 intersections in the Atlanta area ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Management expects Ouster to approach consistent profitability at some point in 2027. Getting there depends on holding margins in the 35% to 40% range while keeping costs in check. The report will show whether Ouster can back up this year’s run with the numbers or whether the recent volatility is a sign of just how much is already priced in.

About Ouster Stock

Ouster is a technology company that develops and sells lidar sensors and related software for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Its products include short-, mid-, and long-range lidar sensors, perception software platforms, and AI-powered traffic monitoring solutions. In addition, the company is developing solid-state digital flash sensors that provide uniform precision imaging without motion blur across an entire field of view. Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Over the past year, Ouster has delivered outstanding returns, surging around 97%. This was well above the S&P 500's ($SPX) gain of 22% during the same period. The company’s strong stock performance was primarily driven by improving financial results, record sensor shipments, and progress towards profitability. Moreover, growing demand for lidar solutions across robotics, industrial automation, and autonomous vehicle applications has also contributed to the rally.

Ouster is not an easy company to value, since it is still losing money and has no meaningful earnings to price against. The forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 11.90x shows a clearer picture, sitting about 41% above the company’s 5-year average of 8.43x. So even after the sharp pullback from late June, the company is still trading at a considerable premium to its own history. The EPS outlook helps explain why investors are willing to pay up for the stock. Analysts expect Ouster’s losses to narrow sharply, by about 51% in 2026 and a further 89% in 2027, which points toward the profitability it is targeting for that year.

The balance sheet gives it room to get there. Ouster holds $173 million in cash against just $17 million in debt, leaving the company essentially debt-free. Overall, the company's earnings growth estimates and balance sheet are solid. But the premium is only justified if the growth and the path to profit hold up. This week’s report will provide further clarity on how likely Ouster is to achieve that.

What Do Analysts Expect for OUST Stock?

Analysts will start updating their financial models after the upcoming earnings report and come out with fresh price targets.

However, previously Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target from $42 to $57 and kept an “Outperform” rating on the stock ahead of the second-quarter earnings report. The firm believes that customers are increasingly adopting Ouster’s Rev8. The company is reaching a point where sales volume is increasing across a range of end markets. These include industrial automation, robotics, autonomous vehicles, drones, mining, construction, agriculture, and smart infrastructure.

Based on eight Wall Street analysts covering the stock, OUST stock holds a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Out of those analysts, six have a “Strong Buy” rating, and two have a “Hold” rating. The stock has a mean price target of $56.85, which implies a further 20% upside from current levels. This upside reflects strong confidence in Ouster’s long-term growth prospects.