Ouster Stock Hits New Highs as Lidar Demand Gains Momentum

Shares of Ouster (OUST) rocketed to new all-time highs as investors cheered signs that demand for the company's lidar technology is gaining momentum.

In fact, thanks to recent developments, shares of OUST ran from about $40 a share to a high of $63.79. Now back to around $42, it still holds a good deal of upside potential. Helping matters, the company just entered a strategic agreement with AIM Intelligent Machine to supply digital lidar sensors for retrofitting heavy machinery into fully autonomous AI fleets.

According to an Ouster press release , AIM will use Ouster's Rev8 native color digital lidar to improve the systems powering its autonomous heavy machinery. The technology provides detailed 3D mapping and color imaging while allowing for faster edge computing, better object recognition, and enhanced safety in demanding industrial environments where dust, uneven terrain, and moving equipment can make autonomous navigation challenging. Fueling more upside, there’s speculation that the deal could open the door to even more orders, especially as demand for lidar in heavy machinery rapidly expands.

Why Lidar Matters

Lidar (or LiDAR/LIDAR), which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, uses laser pulses to create highly detailed 3D maps of an environment. These maps enable autonomous vehicles and machines to identify people, equipment, terrain, and other obstacles with remarkable precision.

Digital lidar sensors help autonomous machines navigate even the toughest of environments safely by providing real-time spatial awareness. For heavy equipment, accurate sensing technology is essential. And, as more industrial operators seek to improve safety, demand for these advanced sensing systems is only expected to grow. As that demand grows, it could lead to bigger orders for Ouster, which is another key reason for its most recent rally.

Earnings Haven’t Been Too Shabby Either

In its most recent quarter , Ouster posted in-line EPS of 28 cents. Revenue of $49 million, up 50.2% year-over-year (YoY), beat estimates by $2.85 million. Product revenue was $48 million, up 55% YoY and 18% sequentially. The company also shipped 12,600 sensors, which included more than 8,300 lidar, a new quarterly record, according to Ouster Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Gianella. The CFO also noted that Ouster has a strong balance sheet, ending the quarter with no debt and $175 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments.

“We are continuing the momentum of our unified sensing and perception platform with the introduction of our revolutionary Rev8 OS family, powered by our next-generation L4 Ouster Silicon. This launch represents a paradigm shift in AI perception as Rev8 sets a new standard for sensing, featuring the world’s first native-color lidar sensors with industry-leading resolution, range, and reliability designed for functional safety, affordability, and scale,” added Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. For the current quarter, the company expects to see revenue in a range of $49.5 million to $52.5 million.

What Do Analysts Think About OUST Stock?