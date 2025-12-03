Cotton Fading Back Lower on Wednesday

Cotton prices are back down 6 to 10 points in the nearby contracts on Wednesday, fading back from early gains. Crude oil futures are up 73 cents per barrel at $59.37 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.436 lower to $98.860.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money trimming 98 contracts from their previous record net short position as of October 21, taking it to 81,245 contracts.

The December 2 online auction from The Seam showed 15,688 bales sold at an average price of 61.31 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 10 points on Tuesday at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/2 with the certified stocks level at 19,894 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.77 cents/lb last week, down 3 points from the previous week. It will be updated on Thursday.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 62.77, down 6 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.47, down 10 points,