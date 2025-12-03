Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Dominion Energy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dominion Energy Inc logo ith purple background-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Dominion Energy Inc logo ith purple background-by rafapress via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $51.5 billion, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is a leading U.S. provider of regulated electricity and natural gas services, operates through major segments in Virginia, South Carolina, and contracted renewable energy. The company serves millions of customers and manages extensive electric generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Dominion Energy fits this criterion perfectly. As of December 31, 2024, its portfolio includes 30.3 GW of generating capacity and a vast network of transmission and distribution lines.

Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company have dipped over 4% from its 52-week high of $62.87. Shares of Dominion Energy have risen 2.1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6.5% gain during the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Longer term, the energy company’s shares have gained 12.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 16.1% increase. Also, D stock has returned 5.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 12.9% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading mostly above its 50-day moving average since May. In addition, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since July.

www.barchart.com

Despite delivering better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.06 and revenue of $4.53 billion, Dominion Energy’s stock fell 1.4% on Oct. 31. The company narrowed its full-year operating earnings guidance to $3.33 per share - $3.48 per share, signaling limited upside even as it maintained the midpoint of $3.40.

In comparison, Dominion Energy stock has lagged behind its rival NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). NEE stock has soared 9.7% over the past 52 weeks and nearly 18% on a YTD basis..

Due to the stock’s underperformance, analysts are cautious with a consensus rating of "Hold" from 20 analysts. The mean price target of $64.86 is a premium of 7.5% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
D 60.35 -0.45 -0.74%
Dominion Energy Inc
$SPX 6,829.37 +16.74 +0.25%
S&P 500 Index
NEE 84.58 -0.07 -0.08%
Nextera Energy

Most Popular News

Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 1
This Options Strategy Turns Your Stock Portfolio Into a Consistent Income Generator
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Major Intel-Apple Chip Deal. Should You Buy INTC Stock Here?
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock 3
Plug Power Just Kicked Off Its NASA Contract. Should You Buy PLUG Stock Here?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up, But Bank of America Still Thinks AMD Stock Is a Buy Here
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 5
Dan Ives Is Betting Big on CoreWeave Stock as an AI Winner. Should You Buy CRWV Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot