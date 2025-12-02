Barchart.com
Is Monster Beverage Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Monster Beverage Corp_ logo- by PaulMcKinnon via iStock
Corona, California-based Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) markets and distributes energy drinks and alternative beverages in the U.S. and internationally. Its offerings include energy drinks, iced tea, lemonades, juice cocktails, fruit beverages, and more. With a market cap of $73.3 billion, Monster operates through Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Monster fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the beverage industry.

Monster touched its all-time high of $76.28 in yesterday’s trading session before slightly pulling back. Meanwhile, MNST stock prices have surged 21.7% over the past three months, compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI3.8% gains during the same time frame.

Monster Beverage has also outperformed the Dow over the longer term. MNST stock prices have surged 44.5% on a YTD basis and 37.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 11.2% gains in 2025 and 5.3% uptick over the past year.

Monster stock has traded consistently above its 200-day and mostly above its 50-day moving averages since late February, underscoring its bullish trend.

Monster Beverage’s stock prices gained 5.2% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Nov. 6. Driven by the solid demand for its energy drinks, the company’s overall topline for the quarter soared 16.8% year-over-year to a record $2.2 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 4.1%. Further, the company observed notable improvement in margins, leading to a 36.6% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $0.56, surpassing the consensus estimates by 16.7%.

Moreover, Monster has also outperformed its peer Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP12.3% decline on a YTD basis and 13.7% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 24 analysts covering the MNST stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, the stock is trading above its mean price target of $73.13.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MNST 75.95 +0.96 +1.28%
Monster Beverage Corp
KDP 28.17 +0.27 +0.97%
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
$DOWI 47,289.33 -427.09 -0.90%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

