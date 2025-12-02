Is Monster Beverage Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Corona, California-based Monster Beverage Corporation ( MNST ) markets and distributes energy drinks and alternative beverages in the U.S. and internationally. Its offerings include energy drinks, iced tea, lemonades, juice cocktails, fruit beverages, and more. With a market cap of $73.3 billion , Monster operates through Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Monster fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the beverage industry.

Monster touched its all-time high of $76.28 in yesterday’s trading session before slightly pulling back. Meanwhile, MNST stock prices have surged 21.7% over the past three months, compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 3.8% gains during the same time frame.

Monster Beverage has also outperformed the Dow over the longer term. MNST stock prices have surged 44.5% on a YTD basis and 37.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 11.2% gains in 2025 and 5.3% uptick over the past year.

Monster stock has traded consistently above its 200-day and mostly above its 50-day moving averages since late February, underscoring its bullish trend.

Monster Beverage’s stock prices gained 5.2% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Nov. 6. Driven by the solid demand for its energy drinks, the company’s overall topline for the quarter soared 16.8% year-over-year to a record $2.2 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 4.1%. Further, the company observed notable improvement in margins, leading to a 36.6% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $0.56, surpassing the consensus estimates by 16.7%.

Moreover, Monster has also outperformed its peer Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s ( KDP ) 12.3% decline on a YTD basis and 13.7% plunge over the past 52 weeks.