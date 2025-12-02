Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Arthur J_ Gallagher & Co_ logo and data- by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Arthur J_ Gallagher & Co_ logo and data- by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals. With a market cap of $63.6 billion, the company operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” AJG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the insurance industry.

Despite its notable strengths, AJG stock has declined 29.9% from its all-time high of $351.23 touched on Jun. 3. Meanwhile, its stock prices have dropped 18.7% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.5% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

AJG has also underperformed the broader market over the longer term. Its stock prices have plunged 13.3% on a YTD basis and 21.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 15.8% gains in 2025 and 12.9% returns over the past year.

AJG stock has traded below its 50-day moving average since early June and below its 200-day moving average since late July, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

Arthur J. Gallagher’s stock prices declined 4.8% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 30. The company observed a notable surge in commissions, fees, and other revenues. Its overall topline for the quarter soared 22% year-over-year to $2.9 billion, but missed the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS inched up by a modest 2.7% year-over-year to $2.32 and fell 7.6% below the consensus estimates, making investors jittery.

Meanwhile, AJG has also underperformed its peer Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s (WTW2.4% gains in 2025 and a marginal 38 bps dip over the past year.

Among the 22 analysts covering the AJG stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $313.06 suggests a 27.2% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,812.63 -36.46 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index
WTW 320.79 -0.21 -0.07%
Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd
AJG 246.10 -1.52 -0.61%
Arthur J. Gallagher & Company

Most Popular News

Dividends and dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 1
3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings To Buy, Hold, and Forget
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Halted Due to CME Outage
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
Shorting Secured Out-of-the-Money Amazon Puts Works Here
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
4 Unusually Active Options Trades to be Thankful For
Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock 5
Big Money is Betting on Natural Gas Prices to Break Out. Here’s the Setup.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot