Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

This Options Strategy Turns Your Stock Portfolio Into a Consistent Income Generator

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock

With fourth-quarter market action punctuated by volatility, uncertainty, and stretched valuations, investors are searching for ways to generate consistent income without abandoning their long-term holdings. One of the most reliable tools for doing exactly that is the covered call options strategy — a favorite among professional traders, retirees, and income-focused investors.

In his latest webinar, Barchart Senior Market Strategist John Rowland, CMT, explains how covered calls work, why traders use them, the risks involved, and how you can use Barchart’s Covered Call Screener to find opportunities in minutes.

If you’ve ever wondered how to earn income from stocks you already own, this is the strategy to learn.

What is a Covered Call?

A covered call is an options income strategy that involves:

  1. Owning shares of a stock or ETF
  2. Selling (to open) a call option against those shares
  3. Collecting the premium as your profit

When you sell a call, you are essentially getting paid upfront for agreeing to sell your shares at a specific price (the strike) by a specific date (the expiration).

If the stock stays below that strike price, the call expires worthless — and you keep:

  • Your shares
  • The premium you collected on the option sale
  • The ability to do it all over again for another expiration cycle

Why Traders Use Covered Calls

✔ Generate recurring income

Selling calls on a regular basis allows you to turn a static stock position into a cash-flow generator.

✔ Offset portfolio volatility

The premium collected from the sale of the covered calls can help to offset downside from routine market pullbacks.

✔ Enhance overall returns

This is especially true in flat or choppy markets where growth is minimal. 

✔ Get paid while waiting to sell

If your stock is lagging — like John’s Chevron (CVX) example — covered calls let you earn cash while it sits in a range, and ultimately can help to increase your exit price.

The Risk: Assignment

The biggest risk of a covered call is having your shares called away at expiration. This happens when the stock rises above your strike price, and you must sell your shares at that predetermined price.

For this reason, it’s best to sell covered calls on shares you wouldn’t mind selling – or might even prefer to unload.

For example:

  • You own Chevron at $150
  • You sell a $155 call and collect a $2.48 premium ($248 per contract)
  • If Chevron rallies above $155 by expiration, your shares may be called away
  • Adding the $2.48 premium collected, the effective exit price is $157.48

So assignment is not a “bad” outcome; it simply has to match your goals.

When Covered Calls Work Best

Covered calls thrive when implied volatility (IV) is elevated, but falling, and the stock is:

  • Range-bound
  • Slow-moving
  • Overvalued or losing momentum
  • Lagging the market

They do not work well when:

  • A known potential price catalyst is imminent, like earnings
  • You don’t want the shares called away
  • The stock is in a strong breakout trend
  • Implied volatility is low, but rising

This is why timing matters — and why pairing covered calls with technical analysis gives traders a true edge.

How to Find Covered Call Opportunities on Barchart

Barchart makes the covered call strategy easier with a number of proprietary tools. Use these to get started.

1. Covered Call Screener

Filter opportunities by:

  • Days to expiration
  • Potential return
  • Probability of assignment
  • Moneyness
  • Volatility rank

2. Profit/Loss Charts

Visualize the trade’s breakeven point, volatility stats, max gain, and assignment risk.

3. Expected Move Charts

See if the stock is likely to reach – or exceed – your sold call strike.

4. Trend Seeker®

Know whether the stock is trending up, down, or in a hold zone — critical for strike selection.

5. Volatility Indicators

Use IV Rank and Percentile to avoid getting blown up by volatility surprises.

Bottom Line: Covered Calls Turn Your Portfolio Into an Income Engine

Whether you're managing:

  • A retirement account
  • Long-term holdings
  • Underperforming stocks
  • Dividend positions
  • ETF exposure

Covered calls let you earn more from the shares you already own, while providing a disciplined framework for risk and return.

Watch the Covered Calls Clip Now:


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CVX 152.54 +1.41 +0.93%
Chevron Corp
KO 71.95 -0.66 -0.91%
Coca-Cola Company
JEPI 57.21 -0.33 -0.57%
JPM Equity Premium Income ETF
VOO 625.52 -2.89 -0.46%
S&P 500 ETF Vanguard
BRK.B 508.55 -5.26 -1.02%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

Most Popular News

Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 1
Netflix is Still Cheap Here - Shorting Out-of-the-Money Puts Works Well
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Powell, PCE and Other Key Thing to Watch this Week
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash 3
The Saturday Spread: Finding Arbitrage in Unlikely Places (MP, ELF, BTDR)
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons 4
Cathie Wood Is Buying GOOGL Stock as Alphabet Approaches $4 Trillion. Should You?
Sell enter button by Mesh Cube via iStock 5
Bitcoin Slump Hits Strategy Hard, But This MSTR Options Play Pays You
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot