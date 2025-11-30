Is Motorola Solutions Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Chicago, Illinois-based Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI ) operates in the communication equipment industry, and it provides public safety and enterprise security solutions. With a market cap of $61.6 billion , Motorola operates through Products and Systems Integration and Software and Services segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” MSI fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the technology sector.

Despite its notable strengths, MSI stock has declined 26.6% from its 52-week high of $503.62 touched on Nov. 29, 2024. Meanwhile, its stock prices have declined 21.4% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 5.3% returns during the same time frame.

Motorola Solutions has underperformed the broader market over the longer term as well. MSI stock prices have plunged 20% on a YTD basis and 26.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 16.5% gains in 2025 and 14.2% returns over the past year.

MSI stock dropped below its 50-day moving average in late September and below its 200-day moving average in mid-October, underscoring its bearish trend.

Motorola Solutions’ stock prices declined 5.9% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 30. Driven by notable growth in products and services revenues, the company’s overall topline grew 7.8% year-over-year to $3 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 58 bps. Moreover, its adjusted EPS increased 8.6% year-over-year to $4.06, exceeding the consensus estimates by 4.2%.

Meanwhile, the company also raised its full-year growth guidance, but it was driven by the increase in expected contribution from the acquisition of Silvus. Further, the upward revision of guidance was likely not good enough to impress investors.

Moreover, MSI has also underperformed its peer Ubiquiti Inc.’s ( UI ) 75.7% surge in 2025 and 65.4% gains over the past 52 weeks.