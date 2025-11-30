Is Phillips 66 Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 ( PSX ) is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing & Specialties segments. With a market cap of $55.2 billion , Phillips 66's operations span numerous countries across the Americas, Europe, and internationally.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” PSX fits the bill perfectly. Given the company’s extensive operations, its valuation above this mark is not surprising.

Phillips 66 touched its 52-week high of $143.25 on Nov. 14 and is currently trading 4.4% below that peak. Meanwhile, PSX stock prices have gained 3.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 7.7% surge during the same time frame.

Phillips 66 has underperformed the broader market over the longer term as well. PSX stock prices have gained 20.2% in 2025 and 2.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Nasdaq’s 21% surge on a YTD basis and 22.6% gains over the past year.

PSX stock has traded above its 50-day moving average since mid-May and above its 200-day moving average since early July, underscoring its uptrend.

Phillips 66’s stock prices gained 3.3% in the trading session following the release of its robust Q3 results on Oct. 29. Driven by its solid momentum, the company has set records with year-to-date clean product yield and fractionation volumes in its refining as well as midstream business. Meanwhile, its total revenues and other income came in at approximately $35 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by a solid 16.6%. Further, its adjusted EPS of $2.52 exceeded the consensus estimates by a staggering 21.7%.

Meanwhile, Phillips 66 has also lagged behind its peer, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s ( MPC ) 38.9% surge in 2025 and 24.7% gains over the past 52 weeks.