Is Phillips 66 Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (PSX) is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing & Specialties segments. With a market cap of $55.2 billion, Phillips 66's operations span numerous countries across the Americas, Europe, and internationally.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” PSX fits the bill perfectly. Given the company’s extensive operations, its valuation above this mark is not surprising.
Phillips 66 touched its 52-week high of $143.25 on Nov. 14 and is currently trading 4.4% below that peak. Meanwhile, PSX stock prices have gained 3.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 7.7% surge during the same time frame.
Phillips 66 has underperformed the broader market over the longer term as well. PSX stock prices have gained 20.2% in 2025 and 2.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Nasdaq’s 21% surge on a YTD basis and 22.6% gains over the past year.
PSX stock has traded above its 50-day moving average since mid-May and above its 200-day moving average since early July, underscoring its uptrend.
Phillips 66’s stock prices gained 3.3% in the trading session following the release of its robust Q3 results on Oct. 29. Driven by its solid momentum, the company has set records with year-to-date clean product yield and fractionation volumes in its refining as well as midstream business. Meanwhile, its total revenues and other income came in at approximately $35 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by a solid 16.6%. Further, its adjusted EPS of $2.52 exceeded the consensus estimates by a staggering 21.7%.
Meanwhile, Phillips 66 has also lagged behind its peer, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) 38.9% surge in 2025 and 24.7% gains over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 20 analysts covering the PSX stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $148.75 suggests an 8.6% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.