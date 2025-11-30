Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Phillips 66 Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Phillips 66 vintage sign- by BD Images via iStock
Phillips 66 vintage sign- by BD Images via iStock

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (PSX) is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing & Specialties segments. With a market cap of $55.2 billion, Phillips 66's operations span numerous countries across the Americas, Europe, and internationally.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” PSX fits the bill perfectly. Given the company’s extensive operations, its valuation above this mark is not surprising.

Phillips 66 touched its 52-week high of $143.25 on Nov. 14 and is currently trading 4.4% below that peak. Meanwhile, PSX stock prices have gained 3.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX7.7% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Phillips 66 has underperformed the broader market over the longer term as well. PSX stock prices have gained 20.2% in 2025 and 2.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Nasdaq’s 21% surge on a YTD basis and 22.6% gains over the past year.

PSX stock has traded above its 50-day moving average since mid-May and above its 200-day moving average since early July, underscoring its uptrend.

www.barchart.com

Phillips 66’s stock prices gained 3.3% in the trading session following the release of its robust Q3 results on Oct. 29. Driven by its solid momentum, the company has set records with year-to-date clean product yield and fractionation volumes in its refining as well as midstream business. Meanwhile, its total revenues and other income came in at approximately $35 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by a solid 16.6%. Further, its adjusted EPS of $2.52 exceeded the consensus estimates by a staggering 21.7%.

Meanwhile, Phillips 66 has also lagged behind its peer, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC38.9% surge in 2025 and 24.7% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 20 analysts covering the PSX stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $148.75 suggests an 8.6% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MPC 193.73 +1.99 +1.04%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
$NASX 23,365.69 +151.00 +0.65%
Nasdaq Composite
PSX 136.96 +2.00 +1.48%
Phillips 66

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
Unusual Activity in Oracle Corp Put Options Highlights ORCL Stock's Value
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 3
Dan Ives Says These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Up 130% In a Year, How High Can Broadcom Stock Go?
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock Is a ‘Must Own’ Now Before ‘Hundreds of Billions in Value’ Changes Hands, According to This 1 Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot