Analog Devices Stock: Is ADI Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, is a leading global semiconductor firm. It excels at crafting integrated circuits for analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing that transform real-world signals, such as light, sound, temperature, and motion, into digital data.

Key offerings include data converters, amplifiers, RF components, power ICs, MEMS sensors, and DSPs, powering innovations across automotive, industrial automation, communications, healthcare, and consumer sectors worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock.

Analog Devices’ stock reached a 52-week high of $260.74 on Nov. 26 after reporting solid quarterly results, but it is down 1.1% from that level. However, there are some tepid sentiments surrounding the stock, as it is up only marginally over the past three months. In contrast, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) has gained 7.9% over the same period.

Over the longer term, this underperformance persists. Over the past 52 weeks, Analog Devices’ shares have gained 17.7%, while they have been up 22.5% over the past six months. In contrast, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund is up 20.9% and 25.1% over the same period, respectively. The stock recently surged above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

On Nov. 25, Analog Devices reported its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025 (the quarter ended Nov. 1). The company reported 26% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth to $3.08 billion. This topped the Wall Street analysts’ consensus revenue figure of $3.01 billion. Its adjusted EPS was $2.26, up 35% from the prior year’s period and above the $2.22 analysts had expected.

Analog Devices’ industrial sales, making up 46% of the total topline, grew 34% YOY to $1.43 billion. The company’s communications segment chalked up 37% YOY growth to $389.80 million, accounting for 13% of the total topline. While the company expects macroeconomic uncertainty to persist in fiscal 2026, Analog Devices is expected to benefit from an ongoing cyclical recovery.

We compare Analog Devices’ performance with that of another semiconductor company, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), which has climbed 5.2% over the past 52 weeks and gained 13.6% over the past six months. Therefore, Analog Devices has outperformed QUALCOMM over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Analog Devices’ stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 33 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $278 indicates a 7.8% upside compared to current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $310 indicates a 20.2% upside.