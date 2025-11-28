Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

AVGO Iron Condor Could See a 60% Return in 3 Weeks

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock

Broadcom (AVGO) is due to report earnings after the market close on December 11th and the market is pricing in a 10.1% move in either direction.

Implied volatility is 53.56% which gives AVGO an IV Percentile of 84% and an IV Rank of 47.52%.

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Broadcom's semiconductor solutions are used in end products such as enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays.

Broadcom's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

The company's Symantec cyber security solutions portfolio, include endpoint, network, information and identity security solutions.

Broadcom Earnings Iron Condor

Today, we’re going to look at an iron condor trade placed over earnings. These types of trades can be high risk, so make sure you understand how they work before attempting something like this.

Ideally, we would like to close it out before earnings.

An iron condor aims to profit from a drop in implied volatility, with the stock staying within an expected range.

When implied volatility is high, the wider the expected range becomes.

The maximum profit for an iron condor is limited to the premium received while the maximum potential loss is also capped. To calculate the maximum loss, take the difference in the strike prices of the long and short options, and subtract the premium received.

 

Trade Setup

As a reminder, an iron condor is a combination of a bull put spread and a bear call spread.

The idea with the trade is to profit from time decay while expecting that the stock will not move too much in either direction.

First, we take the bull put spread. Using the December 19th expiry, we could sell the $360 put and buy the $350 put. Then the call side could be placed by selling the $440 call and buying the $450 call. 

In total, the iron condor will generate around $3.75 per contract or $375 of premium.

The profit zone ranges between $356.25 and $443.75. This can be calculated by taking the short strikes and adding or subtracting the premium received.

As both spreads are $10 wide, the maximum risk in the trade is 10 – 3.75 x 100 = $625.

Therefore, if we take the premium ($375) divided by the maximum risk ($625), this iron condor trade has the potential to return 60%.

A screenshot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.

If price action stabilizes, then iron condors will work well. However, if AVGO stock makes a bigger than expected move, the trade will suffer losses.

Trades held over earnings allow little room for adjusting, so they can be a bit hit or miss. 

Conclusion And Risk Management

This iron condor on Broadcom offers a well-balanced, high-probability setup for options traders seeking steady income with defined risk. By targeting short strikes that sit outside key support and resistance levels, the trade benefits from time decay while maintaining a healthy risk/reward profile.

Remember to close before earnings if you do not want earnings risk.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. 

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AVGO 397.57 +12.54 +3.26%
Broadcom Ltd

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot