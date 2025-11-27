Is Citigroup Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

New York-based Citigroup Inc. (C) is a financial services company offering a broad range of banking and institutional services, including consumer banking, credit cards, corporate lending, investment banking, transaction services, and wealth management. Valued at a market cap of $183.4 billion, the company serves individuals, corporations, governments, and institutional investors through its diversified business model.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Citigroup fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the banks - diversified industry. The company is particularly renowned for its strength in global markets and treasury and trade solutions, supporting cross-border payments, liquidity, and international cash management for multinational clients.
This banking giant is currently trading 2.9% below its 52-week high of $105.59, reached on Nov. 27, 2024. Shares of C have gained 7.1% over the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.4% rise during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of C are up 45.6%, compared to SPX’s 15.8% gain. In the longer term, Citigroup has soared 47% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming SPX’s 13.1% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bullish trend, C has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late April and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early May, with slight fluctuations.
On Oct. 14, shares of Citigroup rose 3.9% after its better-than-expected Q3 earnings release. The company’s revenue (net of interest expense) increased by about 9% year-over-year to $22.1 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 4.5%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.24 improved by approximately 48% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst estimates by a notable margin of 17.3%.
C has also outperformed its rival, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), which gained 23.1% over the past 52 weeks and 28.3% on a YTD basis.
Looking at C’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $115 suggests a 12.2% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.