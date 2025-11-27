Is Citigroup Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

New York-based Citigroup Inc. ( C ) is a financial services company offering a broad range of banking and institutional services, including consumer banking, credit cards, corporate lending, investment banking, transaction services, and wealth management. Valued at a market cap of $183.4 billion , the company serves individuals, corporations, governments, and institutional investors through its diversified business model.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Citigroup fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the banks - diversified industry. The company is particularly renowned for its strength in global markets and treasury and trade solutions, supporting cross-border payments, liquidity, and international cash management for multinational clients.

This banking giant is currently trading 2.9% below its 52-week high of $105.59 , reached on Nov. 27, 2024. Shares of C have gained 7.1% over the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 5.4% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of C are up 45.6%, compared to SPX’s 15.8% gain. In the longer term, Citigroup has soared 47% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming SPX’s 13.1% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, C has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late April and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early May, with slight fluctuations.

On Oct. 14, shares of Citigroup rose 3.9% after its better-than-expected Q3 earnings release. The company’s revenue (net of interest expense) increased by about 9% year-over-year to $22.1 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 4.5%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.24 improved by approximately 48% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst estimates by a notable margin of 17.3%.

C has also outperformed its rival, JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ), which gained 23.1% over the past 52 weeks and 28.3% on a YTD basis.