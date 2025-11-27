Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Philip Morris International Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Philip Morris International Inc logo with stock info -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Philip Morris International Inc logo with stock info -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is a leading multinational tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes and a growing range of smoke-free nicotine products, including heated tobacco, vaping, and oral nicotine, with its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Its market cap is around $243.6 billion.

Companies valued at over $10 billion are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Philip Morris International falls into this category, reflecting its considerable scale, stability, and influence within the tobacco industry. Its robust brand portfolio, most notably Marlboro, gives the company strong pricing leverage and a durable competitive edge.

PM stock is trading 16.2% below its 52-week high of $186.69, reached on June 16. The stock is down 6.1% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.4% gain during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Over the longer term, Philip Morris’ shares rose 18.3% over the past 52 weeks, and 30% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. By contrast, the SPX is up 13.1% over the past 52 weeks, surging by 15.8% YTD.

PM stock spent most of the year cruising above its 200-day line, a steady bull run that looked like it had strong tailwinds. But as autumn rolled in, the momentum slipped. By October, it sank below the 200-day moving average, and by late July, the stock dipped under its 50-day moving average, too. Now PM’s chart is like a once-confident rally pausing to catch its breath. 

www.barchart.com

PM stock has surged over the past year because the company’s push into “smoke-free” products like ZYN nicotine pouches and IQOS heated-tobacco units has gained strong consumer traction worldwide, boosting revenues and margins. At the same time, continued pricing strength on its traditional combustible tobacco business in several markets has helped preserve cash flow and profitability.

Philip Morris’ rival, Altria Group, Inc. (MO), has underperformed PM, with 1.9% gains over the past year and a 12.2% surge YTD. 

The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 14 analysts covering it, while its mean price target of $187.38 suggests 19.7% upside potential ahead.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MO 58.69 +0.35 +0.60%
Altria Group
$SPX 6,812.61 +46.73 +0.69%
S&P 500 Index
PM 156.49 -0.92 -0.58%
Philip Morris International Inc

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot