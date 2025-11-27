Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is NIKE's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Staples Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Nike, Inc_ store by-Thank you for the assistant via iStock
Nike, Inc_ store by-Thank you for the assistant via iStock

Beaverton, Oregon-based NIKE, Inc. (NKE) designs, produces, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services. Valued at $94.1 billion by market cap, the company offers products under the trademarks NIKE, Jumpman, Converse, All Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell, as well as operating digital platforms with fitness apps, wellness content, and retail services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and NKE perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the footwear & accessories industry. NKE's strong brand and innovation drive its success. The iconic "Just Do It" logo and slogan resonate globally, fostering loyalty. The company invests heavily in demand creation and digital platforms to engage consumers and set trends.

Despite its notable strength, NKE slipped 22% from its 52-week high of $82.44, achieved on Feb. 26. Over the past three months, NKE stock declined 18.2%, underperforming the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 2% drop during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of NKE fell 15% on a YTD basis and dipped 17.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLP’s YTD marginal gains and 4.5% losses over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, NKE has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early September, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, with minor fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

NKE’s performance has been impacted by the tariffs slapped by the U.S., adding around $1 billion to its costs. As a result, the company expects footwear costs to rise, and it plans to reduce China-sourced U.S. shipments to high single-digits by fiscal 2026, aiming to mitigate the cost impact.

On Sep. 30, NKE reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed up more than 6% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $0.49 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.27. The company’s revenue was $11.7 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $11 billion.

In the competitive arena of footwear & accessories, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has considerably lagged behind the stock, plummeting 57.1% on a YTD basis and 55.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on NKE’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 36 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $82.43 suggests a potential upside of 28.1% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DECK 87.19 +1.72 +2.01%
Deckers Outdoor Corp
NKE 64.33 +0.65 +1.02%
Nike Inc
XLP 78.91 +0.85 +1.09%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 5
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot