These Stock Charts Filter Out the Noise So You Can Focus on Price. Here’s What Trend Traders Need to Know.

When markets get choppy, candlesticks can feel overwhelming. There’s too much noise, too many wicks, and it’s hard to tell what the trend actually is.

That’s why traders turn to Renko charts — a bar type that filters out all of that noise, and focuses on one thing:

Price movement.

If you’ve ever struggled to see the true trend, Renko may be the missing piece of your charting toolkit. In this quick guide, we’ll break down how Renko charts work, when to use them, and how to set them up on Barchart’s Interactive Charts .

What Makes Renko Charts Different?

Unlike candlesticks (which print a new candle every time period), Renko only prints a brick when price moves a certain amount.

Green brick = price moved up

Red brick = price moved down

This makes Renko incredibly effective for:

✓ Identifying trend direction

✓ Eliminating noise

✓ Reducing false, “emotional” signals

✓ Avoiding getting chopped up in consolidation

Some bricks take hours to form. Some take days. Some take months.

It’s all based on price — not time.

Brick Size: The Engine Behind Renko

The most important setting is brick size. On Barchart, you can choose:

1. Fixed Dollar Brick Size (Traditional)

Example:

$0.50 per brick

$1.00 per brick

$5.00 per brick

2. Percentage Brick Size

Brick forms when price moves a certain %.

3. ATR-Based Brick Size (Most Popular)

ATR automatically adjusts to volatility. The default on Barchart is a 14-period ATR.

Higher volatility = larger bricks

Lower volatility = smaller bricks

Smaller vs. Larger Brick Size

Smaller Bricks

More swings

More reversal signals

Faster trend detection

Better for short-term trading

Larger Bricks

Smooth trend

Fewer signals

Better for long-term trading

Less noise

Choosing brick size is personal, but the ATR default is a beginner-friendly starting point.

How to Use Renko Charts on Barchart

1. Open the Bar Type Selector → Choose Renko

This instantly converts your chart into a brick-based chart view.

2. Click “Settings” → Customize Brick Size

Switch between:

ATR

Traditional (fixed)

Percentage

3. Add Indicators to Improve Signal Quality

Renko works best when paired with other technical indicators for confirmation, like:

ADX (trend strength)

RSI (momentum)

Moving Averages (trend direction)

4. Save Your Setup as a Template

Chart templates allow you to use your Renko layout again instantly.

How Renko Helps You See Trends Faster

Renko filters out all price movements smaller than the chosen brick size.

That means:

No chop

No intraday noise

Clearer breakouts

Clearer reversals

If you want a chart that lets you follow the trend with more confidence, Renko is one of your best options.

To learn more charting techniques — including Heikin-Ashi, Hollow Candles, and more — check out Top Chart Types for Traders & Investors .