Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

These Stock Charts Filter Out the Noise So You Can Focus on Price. Here’s What Trend Traders Need to Know.

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Trader looking at chart by Tima Miroshnichenko via Pexels
Trader looking at chart by Tima Miroshnichenko via Pexels

When markets get choppy, candlesticks can feel overwhelming. There’s too much noise, too many wicks, and it’s hard to tell what the trend actually is.

That’s why traders turn to Renko charts — a bar type that filters out all of that noise, and focuses on one thing:

Price movement. 

If you’ve ever struggled to see the true trend, Renko may be the missing piece of your charting toolkit. In this quick guide, we’ll break down how Renko charts work, when to use them, and how to set them up on Barchart’s Interactive Charts.

What Makes Renko Charts Different?

Unlike candlesticks (which print a new candle every time period), Renko only prints a brick when price moves a certain amount.

  • Green brick = price moved up
  • Red brick = price moved down

This makes Renko incredibly effective for:

✓ Identifying trend direction

✓ Eliminating noise

✓ Reducing false, “emotional” signals

✓ Avoiding getting chopped up in consolidation

Some bricks take hours to form. Some take days. Some take months.

It’s all based on price — not time.

Brick Size: The Engine Behind Renko

The most important setting is brick size. On Barchart, you can choose:

1. Fixed Dollar Brick Size (Traditional)

Example:

  • $0.50 per brick
  • $1.00 per brick
  • $5.00 per brick

2. Percentage Brick Size

Brick forms when price moves a certain %.

3. ATR-Based Brick Size (Most Popular)

ATR automatically adjusts to volatility. The default on Barchart is a 14-period ATR.

  • Higher volatility = larger bricks
  • Lower volatility = smaller bricks

Smaller vs. Larger Brick Size

Smaller Bricks

  • More swings
  • More reversal signals
  • Faster trend detection
  • Better for short-term trading

Larger Bricks

  • Smooth trend
  • Fewer signals
  • Better for long-term trading
  • Less noise

Choosing brick size is personal, but the ATR default is a beginner-friendly starting point.

www.barchart.com

How to Use Renko Charts on Barchart

1. Open the Bar Type Selector → Choose Renko

This instantly converts your chart into a brick-based chart view.

2. Click “Settings” → Customize Brick Size

Switch between:

  • ATR
  • Traditional (fixed)
  • Percentage

3. Add Indicators to Improve Signal Quality

Renko works best when paired with other technical indicators for confirmation, like:

  • ADX (trend strength)
  • RSI (momentum)
  • Moving Averages (trend direction)

4. Save Your Setup as a Template

Chart templates allow you to use your Renko layout again instantly.

How Renko Helps You See Trends Faster

Renko filters out all price movements smaller than the chosen brick size.

That means:

  • No chop
  • No intraday noise
  • Clearer breakouts
  • Clearer reversals

If you want a chart that lets you follow the trend with more confidence, Renko is one of your best options.

To learn more charting techniques — including Heikin-Ashi, Hollow Candles, and more — check out Top Chart Types for Traders & Investors.

Watch the quick tutorial here → Renko Charts Beginner Guide


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Most Popular News

New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Stock Is on a Tear, But Is Now the Time to Buy GOOGL?
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
Our Top Chart Strategist Analyzes the 'Generational Buying Opportunity' in Meta Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot