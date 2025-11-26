Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Texas Instruments Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Texas Instruments Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Texas Instruments Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $146.5 billion, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) designs and manufactures analog and embedded semiconductor solutions that power electronic systems across a wide range of industries. The Dallas, Texas-based company serves markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications, and enterprise systems. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and TXN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the semiconductor industry. The company’s core strengths include its leadership position in analog chips, long product life cycles that support recurring and stable revenue, and strong in-house manufacturing capabilities. 

Despite its notable strength, this tech giant has slipped 27% from its 52-week high of $221.69, reached on Jul. 11. Shares of TXN have declined 21.5% over the past three months, considerably lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX7.4% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of TXN are down 13.7%, compared to NASX’s 19.2% gain. In the longer term, TXN has fallen 20.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming NASX’s 20.8% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bearish trend, TXN has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early September, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late August. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 21, TXN reported its Q3 results. Due to growth across all end markets, the company’s revenue increased 14.2% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.9%. Meanwhile, its EPS of $1.48 increased slightly from the prior-year quarter and still topped analyst expectations. However, its shares fell 5.6% in the following trading session as its management issued an underwhelming Q4 outlook, fueling concerns that a full recovery in the analog chip market may take longer than anticipated amid ongoing uncertainty around semiconductor-related tariffs.

TXN has also considerably underperformed its rival, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), which gained 12.7% over the past 52 weeks and 18.6% on a YTD basis. 

Despite TXN’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 34 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $192.01 suggests an 18.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 23,025.59 +153.58 +0.67%
Nasdaq Composite
ADI 250.45 -1.57 -0.62%
Analog Devices
TXN 162.05 +0.28 +0.17%
Texas Instruments

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 3
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 4
Why Investors Are Suddenly Watching Nebius Stock Closely
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot