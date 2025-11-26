Hogs Look to Wednesday Trade

Lean hog futures posted mixed action on Tuesday, with contracts down 20 to 45 cents higher. Preliminary open interest was 1,349 contracts lower on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $73.25 in the Tuesday PM print. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another $1.20 on November 21 at $83.61. The market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a normal open on Friday.

Export Sales data for pork in the week ending on October 9 saw 288,676 MT of bookings. That was a 4-week low. Export Shipments were 28,506 MT, back down from the week prior.

CFTC data for the week ending on 10/14 showed managed money cutting 12,312 contracts from their net long position, at 28,928 as of that Tuesday.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday afternoon report was back down $1.53 to $93.25 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 987,000 head. That is 1,000 head below last week and up 2,192 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $78.450, up $0.250,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $79.000, down $0.175

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $82.950, up $0.425,