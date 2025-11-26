Is Abbott Laboratories Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

North Chicago, Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) discovers, develops & manufactures a diversified line of healthcare products. Valued at $221.2 billion by market cap, Abbott’s extensive portfolio includes life-changing technologies, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritional, and branded generic medicines.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as "mega-cap stocks." Abbott Laboratories fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the healthcare sector. Abbott employs nearly 114,000 people in more than 160 countries across the globe.

Abbott touched its three-year high of $141.23 on Mar. 4 and is currently trading 9.3% below that peak. Meanwhile, ABT stock prices have declined 2.9% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 5.1% gains during the same time frame.

Abbott has underperformed compared to the broader market over the longer term as well. ABT stock prices have gained 13.2% on a YTD basis and 8.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500’s 15% surge in 2025 and 13% gains over the past year.

ABT stock has dropped below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages in mid-October, underscoring its bearish trend.

Abbott Laboratories’ stock prices dropped 2.9% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Oct. 15. Driven by the strength of its product portfolio, the company’s net sales for the quarter grew 6.9% year-over-year to $11.4 billion, but missed the consensus estimates by 23 bps. On a positive note, Abbott delivered a 7.4% growth in adjusted EPS to $1.30, meeting Street’s expectations .

Meanwhile, ABT has lagged behind its peer, Boston Scientific Corporation’s ( BSX ) 13.5% gains in 2025 and 13.6% returns over the past 52 weeks.