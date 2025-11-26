Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wells Fargo Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wells Fargo & Co_ location-by jetcityimage via iStock
Wells Fargo & Co_ location-by jetcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $265.8 billion, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is one of the largest U.S. multinational financial services institutions, offering a broad range of banking products spanning retail and commercial banking, lending, mortgages, wealth management, and investment services. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, the bank has grown into a major player in the U.S. financial system with trillions in assets and a nationwide reach.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally considered “mega-cap” stocks, and Wells Fargo fits this criterion perfectly. Through its diversified business model serving individuals, small businesses, and large corporations, Wells Fargo remains a central pillar in consumer and corporate finance, providing essential financial infrastructure and credit across the economy.

The company's stock has declined 4% from its 52-week high of $88.64 met recently on Nov. 12. Shares of Wells Fargo have gained 6.1% over the past three months, surpassing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX5.1% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Additionally, WFC stock is up 21.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming the S&P 500’s 15% gain. However, shares of WFC have climbed 10.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 13% over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has traded mostly above its 200-day moving average since last year and has climbed above its 50-day moving average since mid-October, indicating a bullish trend. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 17, Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari reiterated a “Buy” rating on Wells Fargo and set a price target of $98, reflecting confidence in the bank’s fundamentals and earnings outlook. The bullish call helped lift investor sentiment, and Wells Fargo’s shares climbed 3.3% in the following trading session as markets reacted positively to expectations of continued profitability and operational momentum.

Additionally, WFC stock has underperformed its rival, Citigroup Inc. (C). Citigroup stock has soared 43.7% on a YTD basis and 43% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite Wells Fargo’s underperformance relative to its industry peers, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 26 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $95.54  is a premium of 12.3% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 101.17 +1.48 +1.48%
Citigroup Inc
WFC 85.10 +0.44 +0.52%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,765.88 +60.76 +0.91%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 3
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 5
Why Investors Are Suddenly Watching Nebius Stock Closely
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot