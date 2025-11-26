Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Salesforce Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $215.9 billion, Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is a leading California-based cloud computing company specializing in customer relationship management (CRM) software and enterprise cloud solutions. The company’s platform offers tools for sales, marketing, customer service, analytics, and business automation, helping companies manage customer interactions and drive growth.

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks, and Salesforce fits this criterion perfectly. Known for its innovation and robust ecosystem, Salesforce serves businesses of all sizes across industries, making it a central player in the global cloud software and digital

Despite its strengths, shares of the cloud giant declined 36.6% from its 52-week high of $369 touched on Dec. 4. Shares of Salesforce have dipped 5.6% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 4% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

CRM has declined 30% year-to-date, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 10.7% gain. Over the past 52 weeks, Salesforce shares have dropped 31%, trailing the Dow’s 5.3% return. 

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early March and recently slipped under its 200-day moving average in early November, signalling a sustained bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

On Sept. 3, Salesforce reported its Q2 2026 report with adjusted EPS of $2.91 and revenues of $10.2 billion, surpassing expectations. However, shares dropped 4.9% the following day after the company issued a Q3 revenue forecast of $10.24–10.29 billion, with the midpoint falling short of analyst estimates. The guidance highlighted slower-than-expected returns from its AI initiatives, including the new Agentforce platform, amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and cautious customer spending.

CRM has underperformed its rival, Intuit Inc. (INTU). Shares of Intuit have increased 14.9% over the past 52 weeks and 2.1% on a YTD basis. 

Despite that, CRM stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 28 analysts covering it. Its mean price target of $831.29 indicates potential for an upswing of 28.3% from the current market prices.  


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INTU 648.07 -5.16 -0.79%
Intuit Inc
$DOWI 47,112.45 +664.18 +1.43%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
CRM 234.12 +7.30 +3.22%
Salesforce Inc

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 3
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 5
Why Investors Are Suddenly Watching Nebius Stock Closely
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot