NVIDIA Corporation Stock: Is NVDA Outperforming the Technology Sector?

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a leading technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. NVIDIA specializes in designing high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs), systems-on-chips, and software for a broad range of markets, including gaming, professional visualization, data centers, and artificial intelligence. Its market capitalization stands at $4.4 trillion, making it one of the most valuable publicly traded companies globally.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are typically categorized as “mega-cap stocks,” and Nvidia easily qualifies, with a market cap well above that mark, highlighting its massive scale, influence, and leadership in the semiconductor industry. Through its focus on cutting-edge products and platforms for gaming, professional visualization, data-center computing, and automotive technologies, Nvidia continues to reinforce its role as a driving force in GPU-accelerated innovation.

Nvidia is down 14% from its 52-week high of $212.19, achieved on Oct. 29. Over the past three months, NVDA stock gained 2.6%, underperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 6.7% gains during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, shares of Nvidia rose 35.9% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and climbed 28.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLK’s YTD gains of 20.3% and a 19.7% return over the past year.

To confirm the bullish trend, NVDA stock has traded above its 200-day moving average since mid-May. Also, it has been trading mostly above the 50-day moving average since early May, with some fluctuations lately.

Over the past year, Nvidia has seen its stock surge primarily due to booming demand for its AI-optimized data center chips. It saw extraordinary growth in data center revenue, driven by strong uptake of Hopper and Blackwell GPU architectures. Investors are excited about Nvidia’s leadership in generative AI infrastructure, which is fueling growth not just in cloud but also in enterprise and AI projects. On top of that, Nvidia continues to expand in gaming, professional visualization, and automotive.

Nvidia’s rival, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), outpaced NVDA stock, with a 78% uptick on a YTD basis and a 55.4% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish on NVDA’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 48 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $252.91 suggests a potential upside of 38.5% from current price levels.