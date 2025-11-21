Barchart.com
Ralph Lauren Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ralph Lauren Corp sign and logo by- Robert Way via iStock
Ralph Lauren Corp sign and logo by- Robert Way via iStock

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), headquartered in New York, designs, markets and distributes luxury lifestyle products. With a market cap of $20.1 billion, the company markets and distributes a wide range of men's, women's, and children's clothing, footwear, accessories, home furnishings, fragrances, and more.

Shares of this leading luxury lifestyle company have notably outperformed the broader market over the past year. RL has gained 61.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 10.5%. In 2025, RL stock is up 41.6%, surpassing SPX’s 11.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, RL’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Kraneshares Global Luxury Index ETF (KLXY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 14.3% over the past year. Moreover, RL’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 6.2% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 6, RL reported its Q2 results, and its shares rose more than 6% in the next two trading sessions. Its adjusted EPS of $3.79 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $3.45. The company’s revenue was $2 billion, beating Wall Street's $1.9 billion forecast.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect RL’s EPS to grow 25% to $15.41 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering RL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 18, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) analyst Ashley Helgans maintained a “Buy” rating on RL and set a price target of $385, implying a potential upside of 17.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $376.44 represents a 15.1% premium to RL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $435 suggests a notable upside potential of 33%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KLXY 25.14 -0.45 -1.75%
KS Global Luxury Index ETF
$SPX 6,538.76 -103.40 -1.56%
S&P 500 Index
RL 331.61 +4.65 +1.42%
Ralph Lauren Corp
JEF 54.11 +0.47 +0.88%
Jefferies Financial Group Inc

