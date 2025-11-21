Barchart.com
Gartner Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Valued at a market cap of $16.2 billion, Gartner, Inc. (IT) is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, data, and support to leaders across various industries. Operating through its Research, Conferences, and Consulting segments, the company helps organizations make informed decisions and drive business performance.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company have significantly lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. IT stock has dropped 56.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has risen 10.5%. Moreover, shares of the company have decreased 53.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 11.2% gain.

Looking more closely, shares of the technology information and analysis company have underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLK17.8% increase over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Despite Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.76 beating estimates and revenue of $1.52 billion meeting forecasts, shares of IT tumbled 7.6% on Nov. 4. Investors were discouraged by weakness across operating segments, including a 3.2% decline in Consulting revenue, a 1.6% decline in Conferences revenue, and negative free cash flow of $269 million.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect Gartner's adjusted EPS to decline 9.2% year-over-year to $12.79. However, the company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 05, Barclays cut its price target on Gartner to $260, maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating.

The mean price target of $278.18 represents a 24.1% premium to IT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $390 suggests a 74% potential upside.


