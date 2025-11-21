Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock?

Lake Success, New York-based Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ( BR ) provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. With a market cap of $26.4 billion , Broadridge operates through Investor Communication Solutions, Global Technology and Operations, and other segments.

Broadridge has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. BR stock prices have observed a marginal 77 bps uptick over the past 52 weeks and 46 bps gains in 2025, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.5% gains over the past year and 11.2% returns in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, Broadridge has also underperformed the sector-focused Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 17.8% surge over the past 52 weeks and 17% returns on a YTD basis.

Broadridge Financial’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 results on Nov. 4. Driven by continued growth in recurring revenues, the company’s overall topline for the quarter surged 11.7% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by 3.6%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS soared 51% year-over-year to $1.51, surpassing the consensus estimates by 26.9%.

For the full fiscal 2026, ending in June, analysts expect BR to deliver an adjusted EPS of $9.38, up 9.7% year-over-year. Further, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters.

Among the nine analysts covering the BR stock, the consensus rating is a “ Hold .” That’s based on three “Moderate Buys” and six “Holds.”

This configuration has remained stable over the past three months.

On Nov. 13, UBS ( UBS ) analyst Alex Kramm reiterated a “ Neutral ” rating on BR, but notched down the price target from $280 to $250.

Broadridge’s mean price target of $266.43 represents a 17.3% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $305 suggests a notable 34.3% upside potential.