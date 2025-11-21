Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock?

Lake Success, New York-based Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. With a market cap of $26.4 billion, Broadridge operates through Investor Communication Solutions, Global Technology and Operations, and other segments.
Broadridge has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. BR stock prices have observed a marginal 77 bps uptick over the past 52 weeks and 46 bps gains in 2025, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.5% gains over the past year and 11.2% returns in 2025.
Narrowing the focus, Broadridge has also underperformed the sector-focused Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 17.8% surge over the past 52 weeks and 17% returns on a YTD basis.
Broadridge Financial’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 results on Nov. 4. Driven by continued growth in recurring revenues, the company’s overall topline for the quarter surged 11.7% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by 3.6%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS soared 51% year-over-year to $1.51, surpassing the consensus estimates by 26.9%.
For the full fiscal 2026, ending in June, analysts expect BR to deliver an adjusted EPS of $9.38, up 9.7% year-over-year. Further, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters.
Among the nine analysts covering the BR stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Moderate Buys” and six “Holds.”
This configuration has remained stable over the past three months.
On Nov. 13, UBS (UBS) analyst Alex Kramm reiterated a “Neutral” rating on BR, but notched down the price target from $280 to $250.
Broadridge’s mean price target of $266.43 represents a 17.3% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $305 suggests a notable 34.3% upside potential.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.