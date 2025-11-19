Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Netflix Stock Is Now More Accessible After a 10-for-1 Split, But Is NFLX a Buy?

Amit Singh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash

Netflix (NFLX) shares just became a lot more affordable for investors to buy. After completing a 10-for-1 stock split, the price of each NFLX share has dropped, making the stock more accessible and boosting overall trading liquidity. The move comes during a strong year for the company. Netflix is up roughly 25% so far in the year to date. But a lower share price alone doesn’t automatically make the stock a buy.

What continues to support the long-term story is Netflix’s steady growth in paid memberships, a trend that has held firm across several quarters. The company has also leaned into strategic revenue boosters such as subscription price increases and the rapid expansion of its ad-supported tier. Together, these initiatives have helped Netflix broaden its revenue mix as the streaming landscape has become more crowded and competitive.

Still, not all analysts back Netflix stock as its premium valuation already reflects much of its recent momentum, potentially limiting further upside. However, with the stock now more affordable and the company growing its subscriber base, let’s examine whether Netflix’s long-term fundamentals justify its current premium.

www.barchart.com

Netflix to Deliver Solid EPS Growth Despite Q3 Miss

Netflix’s latest quarterly report may have included a headline earnings miss, but the company’s fundamentals remain solid. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $5.87 per share, falling short of Wall Street estimates. The gap was driven primarily by one-off expenses tied to a dispute with Brazilian tax authorities, which weighed on earnings. However, it will not have any meaningful effect on the company’s future financials.

What matters more is that Netflix’s underlying business remains exceptionally healthy. Subscriber growth continues across global markets, and the company’s push into advertising is gaining momentum as its ad-supported tier becomes a larger part of the revenue mix. This shift is creating a solid new earnings engine at a time when streaming competition is prompting many platforms to rethink their models. For Netflix, however, the combination of a growing user base, rising engagement, and expanding monetization options is laying the groundwork for strong EPS growth in the quarters ahead, which will likely support its share price.

Content remains Netflix’s core competitive advantage, and its recent performance shows why. New seasons of fan favorites and a steady pipeline of fresh releases continue to draw viewers, supporting retention even as the company raises prices. The upcoming fourth-quarter slate looks strong, positioning Netflix to sustain subscriber momentum and carry that strength into 2026.

The company is also pushing further into live programming, an area long dominated by traditional television but now ripe for digital disruption. High-profile events such as NFL Christmas Day games and the Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis boxing match are set to draw large, diverse audiences. These events will deepen viewer engagement and enhance Netflix’s appeal to advertisers.

Notably, price increases have contributed to revenue growth without triggering a meaningful slowdown in signups or churn, a sign of the platform’s pricing power. With this additional revenue flexibility, Netflix can reinvest confidently in premium content and advertising technology, which augurs well for growth.

The advertising segment, in particular, is emerging as a major driver of Netflix’s next phase of growth. Management expects ad revenue to double in 2025, powered by the rollout of the Netflix Ads Suite across all of its advertising markets. Enhanced targeting capabilities and broader global availability are likely to accelerate adoption among brands, creating another solid base of sustainable, high-margin growth.

Is Netflix Stock a Buy?

Netflix’s earnings growth rate could accelerate in the coming quarters. Its paid membership base continues to expand, advertising revenue is gaining traction, and the company’s steady stream of popular content is strengthening its ability to raise prices. Together, these factors suggest Netflix is positioned to deliver strong margins and bottom-line growth.

Analysts expect NFLX’s earnings to climb 17.2% in 2025 and then surge another 26.3% in 2026. Even so, it doesn’t justify its premium valuation. With its shares trading at about 44 times forward earnings, much of this optimism is already reflected in the stock.

That premium valuation explains why Wall Street’s outlook, while positive, remains measured. The consensus rating on Netflix stands at “Moderate Buy,” and analysts’ average price target of $136.57 suggests potential upside of around 20% from the Nov. 18 closing price of $114.09.

For investors, Netflix remains a compelling long-term story, but not an obvious bargain at current levels.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Amit Singh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 109.71 -4.38 -3.84%
Netflix Inc

Most Popular News

Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 1
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
Bitcoin Cyber Green Data Background by LumerB via iStock 2
Down 30% in a Month, Should You Buy MicroStrategy Stock Here?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
‘Good News’ Is Coming for Nvidia Stock, So Buy NVDA Shares Here
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Peter Thiel Just Slashed His Stake in Tesla Stock by 76%. Should You Sell TSLA Too?
Apple Inc Tim Cook-by John Gress Media Inc via Shutterstock 5
Apple Is Apparently Getting Ready to Replace CEO Tim Cook. Is That Good News for AAPL Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot