Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Pinnacle West Capital Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pinnacle West Capital Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Pinnacle West Capital Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, provides retail and wholesale electric services to its customers. Valued at $10.6 billion by market cap, the company offers retail and wholesale electric service to most of the State of Arizona. PNW is also involved in real estate development activities in the western U.S.

Shares of this utility holding company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. PNW has declined 3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.7%. In 2025, PNW’s stock rose 5.2%, compared to the SPX’s 13.4% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, PNW’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 13% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 18.3% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 3, PNW shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $1.8 billion, up 2.9% year-over-year. The company’s EPS increased marginally from the year-ago quarter to $3.39. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PNW’s EPS to decline 5% to $4.98 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

Among the 18 analysts covering PNW stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, and 13 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Nov. 12, Shelby Tucker from TD Cowen maintained a “Hold” rating on PNW with a price target of $97, implying a potential upside of 8.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $97.50 represents a 9.4% premium to PNW’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $115 suggests a notable upside potential of 29%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 89.56 +0.80 +0.90%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,672.41 -61.70 -0.92%
S&P 500 Index
PNW 89.16 +0.77 +0.87%
Pinnacle West Capital Corp

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Growth Dividend Kings For Generations of Income - And Still Rated “Buy”
Image of the hardcover book Principles by Ray Dalio by Mr_ M Nobody via Shutterstock 4
Ray Dalio Warns the Next Big Debt Crisis Won’t Come From Banks. It’ll Come From Governments.
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Has One of the ‘Largest’ Opportunities Ahead. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Before November 19?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot