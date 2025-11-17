‘It Is Alien Technology’: Elon Musk Says It ‘Shouldn’t Be Possible’ for Cybertruck to Be ‘That Big and That Fast’

When Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck, the vehicle’s radical design polarized audiences, sparking both fascination and confusion. Its sharp, angular frame and steel exoskeleton broke dramatically from traditional truck aesthetics. For Musk, however, the reasoning was simple — and entirely consistent with his worldview.

As he explained during his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience while discussing the idea behind the design and concept of the Cybertruck, “I thought it’d be cool to have a truck that is bulletproof to a subsonic projectile. If the apocalypse happens, you’re going to want to have a bulletproof truck.”

He went on to brag about some of the mind-bending specs of the truck, and some of the incredible feats it’s accomplished since being developed: “There were three things I was aiming for. Let’s make it bulletproof, let’s make it faster than a Porsche 911. The Cybertruck can clear a quarter mile while towing a Porsche 911 faster than a 911. It can out-tow an F350 Diesel,” Musk said.

But he didn’t stop there, saying the Cybertruck pushes the physical limitations of what a truck should be able to do. “It is alien technology. It shouldn’t be possible that big and that fast. It’s like an elephant that runs like a cheetah,” Musk continued.

A Vision Beyond Conventional Design

Musk’s statement, at once tongue-in-cheek and serious, captures his approach to engineering: design should not only meet current needs but anticipate extreme possibilities. In discussing why Tesla doesn’t have a high-performance sub-brand like Mercedes’ AMG, Musk noted that his focus is not on cosmetic or incremental changes but on creating vehicles that look and feel like the future. He has often criticized automotive design for stagnation, joking that too many vehicles still appear as though they were “from 2015.”

The Cybertruck embodies his antidote to that perceived complacency. Constructed from ultra-hard stainless steel, it is designed to be durable, unconventional, and distinct from anything else on the road. Whether or not the apocalypse arrives, Musk’s point is clear: the future should not resemble the past.

Why Musk’s Words Carry Weight

For decades, Musk has approached innovation as an exercise in first principles — questioning every assumption, from rocket reusability to vehicle manufacturing. His companies, from SpaceX to Tesla, have repeatedly upended entrenched industries by reimagining what’s possible through technological reinvention. In this context, his comment about a “bulletproof truck” is less about doomsday prep and more about redefining expectations for durability and performance.

By integrating strength, sustainability, and spectacle, Tesla has managed to turn engineering practicality into cultural identity. The Cybertruck’s angular minimalism, while controversial, aligns with Musk’s philosophy of merging industrial utility with aesthetic boldness. His focus on making things “look futuristic” is not just a design preference. It’s part of a broader strategy to anchor Tesla in the cultural imagination as a symbol of the future.

Putting the Cybertruck in Context

In an era defined by uncertainty — from climate change to geopolitical tensions — Musk’s remarks resonate on multiple levels. Consumers increasingly seek products that feel resilient and forward-thinking, a trend reflected in everything from electric vehicles to sustainable infrastructure. The Cybertruck’s promise of both strength and sustainability mirrors broader shifts in consumer psychology, where durability and environmental consciousness intersect with a fascination for the extraordinary.