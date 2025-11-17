Barchart.com
W. R. Berkley Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB), headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is an insurance holding company that operates as a commercial line writer. Valued at $29.3 billion by market cap, the company offers property casualty insurance and reinsurance products.

Shares of this leading property casualty insurance holding company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. WRB has gained 29.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.2%. In 2025, WRB stock is up 31.6%, surpassing SPX’s 14.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, WRB’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 2.6% over the past year. Moreover, WRB’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 6.6% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

WRB's outperformance stems from disciplined rate-taking, selective underwriting, and growth in specialty lines, such as personal and accident & health insurance. The company prioritizes risk-adjusted returns over top-line growth, leveraging technology for operational efficiency. With a strong capital position, WRB is well-positioned to adapt to market changes, focusing on underwriting discipline and strategic capital deployment.

On Oct. 20, WRB shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS came in at $1.28, up 40.7% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue totaled $3.8 billion, representing a 10.8% year-over-year increase. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WRB’s EPS to grow 2.9% to $4.26 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering WRB stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall, consisting of six analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and one advising a “Strong Sell.”

On Nov. 11, Meyer Shields from KBW maintained a “Hold” rating on WRB with a price target of $73.

While WRB currently trades above its mean price target of $75.69, the Street-high price target of $88 suggests a 14.3% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KBWP 123.69 +0.08 +0.07%
KBW Property & Casualty Insurance Invesco ETF
WRB 77.00 +0.04 +0.05%
W.R. Berkley Corp
$SPX 6,734.11 -3.38 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index

