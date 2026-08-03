ARM Stock: A $1 Billion AGI CPU Opportunity Could End Up Being Much Bigger Than Wall Street Expects

Arm Holdings (ARM) has been one of the strongest artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks this year, commanding a premium valuation. The company's recent first-quarter earnings report for fiscal 2027 offered more than just another quarter of outstanding revenue growth — it also showed management's growing confidence that the newly launched AGI CPU business could become much larger than the $1 billion opportunity outlined just months ago.

ARM stock closed 7% higher on July 30 and has surged 110% year-to-date (YTD). Let's take a closer look.

The AGI CPU Business Is Moving Faster Than Expected

Arm develops the processor architecture and CPU designs that other companies use to build their own chips, generating revenue through both licensing and royalties. Earlier this year, Arm introduced its AGI CPU product family, marking a strategic expansion beyond its traditional licensing model. Now, Arm is offering a complete CPU product that customers can deploy much more quickly.

When Arm initially launched its AGI CPU business, it anticipated a $1 billion revenue opportunity across fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028. Just one quarter later, the first products have already reached multiple customers. According to CEO Rene Haas, customer demand has now surpassed $2 billion as new customers from both the U.S. and China have entered the pipeline. The company plans to provide another update with its fiscal Q3 2027 results after gaining better visibility into Q4 demand and fiscal 2028 orders.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the AGI CPU launch was whether Arm would be able to manufacture enough chips to capitalize on demand. Management assured that Arm has already secured manufacturing capacity to fulfill the initial $1 billion target. The company is also continuing to expand production capacity in collaboration with its manufacturing and supply-chain partners. This matters because shortages often become the limiting factor during major AI infrastructure cycles. We have already seen Nvidia (NVDA) struggle with overwhelming demand for AI GPUs over the past two years.

At this stage, the AGI CPU business is still relatively small compared to Arm’s overall operations. But the pace at which demand, customer adoption, and management’s confidence have progressed suggests this new business could become a meaningful growth driver much sooner than investors previously anticipated.

The Core Business Remains Strong

Arm entered fiscal 2027 strong with revenue of $1.29 billion, up 22% year-over-year (YOY), led by growth across both its licensing and royalty businesses. Notably, royalty revenue increased 22% to $715 million, while licensing revenue rose 23% to $574 million. Adjusted EPS climbed 29% to $0.45, comfortably beating consensus estimates. While smartphones still remain an important business for Arm, this is no longer the primary growth driver. Instead, cloud AI now seems to be running the engine.

For another quarter in a row, data-center royalty revenue more than doubled as hyperscalers expanded deployments of Arm-based processors. Nvidia's upcoming Vera CPU, Alphabet's (GOOGL) Axion processor, Amazon's (AMZN) Graviton deployment plans, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure Cobalt 200 virtual machines, and Qualcomm's (QCOM) planned Dragonfly data-center processor all rely on Arm architecture.

Do the Q1 Results Justify Arm's Premium Valuation?

Arm is executing at a high level, consistently generating double-digit revenue growth, exceptional royalty revenue, and healthy licensing demand. Now, management has introduced a potentially meaningful new growth engine through the AGI CPU business. The challenge, however, is that investors already recognize this potential.

At 215 times forward earnings, ARM stock is trading at one of the richest valuation multiples in the semiconductor industry, reflecting expectations that AI-driven growth can remain elevated for many years. At this level, just delivering one strong quarter isn’t enough.

Meanwhile, competition across AI infrastructure is intensifying. The AGI CPU business remains in its early stages, but Arm will now have to consistently outperform the already ambitious expectations.

Analysts remain moderately bullish on ARM stock. Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, 19 have a “Strong Buy” rating, three have a “Moderate Buy,” eight have a “Hold,” and one analyst suggests a “Strong Sell" rating. The average target price of $288.78 suggests potential upside of 21% from current levels, while the highest price estimate of $500 indicates a possible 109% rally over the next 12 months.