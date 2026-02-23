Barchart.com
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Assurant Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Assurant Inc logo and data- by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
With a market cap of $11.2 billion, Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) is a global provider of protection products and services that support consumer purchases, homes, and connected devices. Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Atlanta, Assurant partners primarily with insurers, lenders, mobile carriers, retailers, and utilities to deliver specialty insurance and service solutions embedded at the point of sale or ownership.

The insurance giant has notably lagged behind the broader market over the past year. AIZ stock prices have gained 11.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13% gains. In 2026, AIZ is down 6.9%, trailing SPX’s marginal drop. 

Narrowing the focus, Assurant has outperformed the sector-focused State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF2.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

On Feb. 10, Assurant announced its FY2025 Q4 earnings and the shares dipped 8.7% in the next trading session. Its total revenue rose 7.9% year over year to $3.35 billion, and adjusted operating EPS climbed 17% to $5.61, thanks to continued strength in both Global Housing and Global Lifestyle alongside higher premiums and investment income. 

For FY2026 ending in December, analysts expect AIZ to deliver an adjusted EPS of $21.04, up 6.4% year-over-year. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the nine analysts covering the AIZ stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

On Feb. 12, BMO Capital analyst Charlie Lederer reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating on Assurant while trimming the price target to $246 from $255.

AIZ’s mean price target of $260.33 represents a 16.1% premium to the current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $280 suggests 24.8% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AIZ 224.31 +1.39 +0.62%
Assurant Inc
XLF 52.20 -0.29 -0.55%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,909.51 +47.62 +0.69%
S&P 500 Index

