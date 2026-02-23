Barchart.com
Ameriprise Financial Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Ameriprise Financial Inc HQ sign- by Wolterk via iStock
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) is a Minnesota-based diversified financial services company providing wealth management, asset management, insurance, and retirement planning solutions to individual and institutional clients. Founded in 1894 and valued at a market cap of $43.8 billion, Ameriprise operates through a nationwide network of financial advisors supported by integrated brokerage, banking, and advisory platforms.

The asset management giant has substantially underperformed the broader market over the past year. AMP stock prices have plunged 12.8% over the past 52-week period, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13% gains. On a YTD basis, the stock is down 3.8%, trailing SPX’s marginal drop. 

Narrowing the focus, Ameriprise has also underperformed the sector-focused State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF2.4% gains over the past 52 weeks.

On Jan. 29, Ameriprise delivered a strong Q4 2025 with record earnings and asset growth driven by favorable markets and solid client inflows. Adjusted operating EPS rose 16% year over year to a record $10.83, and revenue climbed 10% to $4.96 billion, beating expectations. Total client assets reached a new high of roughly $1.7 trillion, up 11% year over year, supporting a 14% rise in advice and management fees and strong performance across the Advice & Wealth Management segment. Following the announcement, the stock rose 4.3%

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect AMP to deliver an adjusted EPS of $41.62, up 5.8% year over year. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering the AMP stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This consensus is bullish than three months ago, when the stock had an overall “Hold” rating. 

On Feb. 2, Jefferies raised its price target on Ameriprise Financial to $620 from $600 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, reflecting positive sentiment toward the U.S. life insurance sector ahead of Q4 2025 earnings. 

As of writing, AMP’s mean price target of $567.64 suggests a 20.3% upside potential. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $660 represents a notable 39.9% premium to current price levels.


