Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hopes for Tariff Cuts Undercut Coffee Prices

Rich Asplund - Barchart - 52 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Coffee in a cup on a background of coffee beans by Zadorozhnyi Viktor via Shutterstock
Coffee in a cup on a background of coffee beans by Zadorozhnyi Viktor via Shutterstock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

December arabica coffee (KCZ25) today is down -0.55 (-0.14%), and January ICE robusta coffee (RMF26) is down -5 (-0.11%).

Coffee prices are under pressure for a second day today, with robusta falling to a 2-week low on potential US tariff cuts.  On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Bessent said that there would be "substantial announcements over the next couple of days" on crops not grown in the US, including coffee.  

Also undercutting coffee prices was Wednesday's projection from StoneX, in its first forecast for the 2026/27 season, that Brazil will produce 70.7 million bags of coffee, including 47.2 million bags of arabica, a +29% y/y increase.

Recent rain in Brazil has eased dryness concerns.  Somar Meteorologia reported Monday that Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing area, Minas Gerais, received 72.1 mm of rain during the week ended November 7, or 160% of the historical average.  

Increased Vietnamese coffee supplies are bearish for prices.  The Vietnam National Statistics Office reported last Thursday that Vietnam's Jan-Oct 2025 coffee exports rose +13.4% y/y to 1.31 MMT.  Also, Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee production is projected to climb +6% y/y to 1.76 MMT, or 29.4 million bags, a 4-year high.  In addition, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (Vicofa) said on October 24 that Vietnam's coffee output in 2025/26 will be 10% higher than the previous crop year if weather conditions remain favorable.   Vietnam is the world's largest producer of robusta coffee.

Shrinking ICE coffee inventories are also supportive of prices.  The 50% tariffs imposed on US imports from Brazil have led to a sharp drawdown in ICE coffee inventories.  ICE-monitored arabica inventories fell to a 1.75-year low of 404,930 on Wednesday, and ICE robusta coffee inventories fell to a 3.75-month low of 5,760 lots today.  American buyers are voiding new contracts for Brazilian coffee purchases due to the 50% tariffs on US imports from Brazil, thereby tightening US supplies, as about a third of America's unroasted coffee comes from Brazil.  

Signs of tighter global coffee supplies are supportive of prices, as the International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported on Monday that global coffee exports for the current marketing year (Oct-Sep) fell 0.3% y/y to 138.658 million bags.

Coffee prices garnered support after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on September 16  increased the likelihood to 71% of a La Niña weather system in the southern hemisphere from October to December, which could bring excessive dry weather to Brazil and harm the 2026/27 coffee crop.  Brazil is the world's largest producer of arabica coffee.

Coffee prices found support after Conab, Brazil's crop forecasting agency, cut its Brazil 2025 arabica coffee crop estimate on September 4 by -4.9% to 35.2 million bags from a May forecast of 37.0 million bags.  Conab also reduced its total Brazil 2025 coffee production estimate by 0.9% to 55.2 million bags, from a May estimate of 55.7 million bags.

The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) projected on June 25 that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.5% y/y to a record 178.68 million bags, with a -1.7% decrease in arabica production to 97.022 million bags and a +7.9% increase in robusta production to 81.658 million bags.  FAS forecasted that Brazil's 2025/26 coffee production will increase by +0.5% y/y to 65 million bags and that Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.9% y/y to a 4-year high of 31 million bags.  FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will climb by +4.9% to 22.819 million bags from 21.752 million bags in 2024/25.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
RMF26 4,337 -29 -0.66%
Robusta Coffee 10-T
KCH26 374.15 -2.50 -0.66%
Coffee

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
Michael Burry Accuses Meta Platforms of ‘Common Fraud’ and Inflated Earnings. Should You Still Buy META Stock Now?
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 2
As Palantir Gets 6M Shares of Surf Air Mobility Stock, Is PLTR or SRFM a Better Buy?
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Is GOOG Stock a Buy or Sell as Michael Burry Accuses Hyperscalers of ‘Fraud’?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Heavy Put Option Activity in Advanced Micro Devices Implies AMD Stock Is Overvalued - But Is It?
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 5
Circle Stock Enters Oversold Territory on Earnings Plunge. Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot