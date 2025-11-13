Barchart.com
Capital One Financial Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 43 minutes ago Columnist

Capital One Financial Corp_ credit card-by David Cardinez via Shutterstock
Capital One Financial Corp_ credit card-by David Cardinez via Shutterstock

McLean, Virginia-based Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) operates as a bank holding company focusing on consumer and commercial lending as well as deposit origination. With a market cap of $140.3 billion, Capital One operates through Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking segments.

Capital One has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. COF stock prices have soared 24.6% on a YTD basis and 18.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% gains in 2025 and 14.5% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Capital One has also outpaced the industry-focused Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s (FDFF4.3% decline on a YTD basis and 5.5% drop over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Capital One Financial’s stock prices gained 1.5% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q3 results on Oct. 21. The company’s interest income from loans has continued to soar, increasing 44.4% year-over-year to $15.2 billion. After considering other interest income, non-interest income, and interest expenses, the company’s overall topline increased by a solid 23% year-over-year to $15.4 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 3.1%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS came in at $5.95, exceeding the consensus estimates by a staggering 41.7%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect COF to deliver an adjusted EPS of $18.58, up 33.1% year-over-year. Further, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the COF stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more optimistic than a month ago, when 16 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Oct. 22, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an “Overweight” rating on COF and raised the price target from $267 to $272.

COF’s mean price target of $260.59 represents a 17.3% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $290 suggests a 30.6% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,850.92 +4.31 +0.06%
S&P 500 Index
MS 169.92 +3.42 +2.05%
Morgan Stanley
COF 222.13 +1.38 +0.63%
Capital One Financial Corp
FDFF 35.35 +0.04 +0.12%
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

