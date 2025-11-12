Barchart.com
Cattle Trading with Weakness on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 22 minutes ago Columnist

Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay
Live cattle futures are down $2.30 to $2.65 across most contracts at midday. Very light cash trade was reported on Tuesday in the North at $227, but not enough for a full market test. There were a few bids of 227-228 in the Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction, with $229-232 bids using the BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle futures are down $3.45 to $4.30 across the front months on Wednesday with nearby November down a tick. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.61 to $342.76 on November 10.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed Wednesday AM print, tightening the Chc/Sel spread to $13.89. Choice boxes were down $3.24 to $375.98, while Select was $2.01 higher at $362.09. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was at 116,000 head, with the weekly total at 229,000. That is 2,000 head above last week and 5,686 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $224.550, down $2.650,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $224.050, down $2.350,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $223.500, down $2.325,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $337.650, down $0.025

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $325.675, down $3.475

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $319.025, down $4.300


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

