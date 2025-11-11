Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Crude Prices Climb on Dollar Weakness and Expected End of US Government Shutdown

Rich Asplund - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
The index of oil up by Pashalgnatov via istock
The index of oil up by Pashalgnatov via istock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

December WTI crude oil (CLZ25) on Tuesday closed up +0.91 (+1.51%), and December RBOB gasoline (RBZ25) closed up +0.0409 (+2.07%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices rallied on Tuesday, with crude posting a 1-week high and gasoline posting a 6-week high.  Tuesday's decline in the dollar index (DXY00) to a 1.5-week low is bullish for energy prices.   Crude also has support amid expectations that the US government will reopen later this week, which would support economic growth and energy demand.

On Monday, the Senate voted 60-40 to pass a temporary continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government, and the House will vote on the measure on Wednesday, when it is expected to pass.  If approved, the bill goes to President Trump, who said he will sign it into law.  Expectations that the government shutdown will end have sparked a risk-on mood in asset markets, pushing crude prices higher.

Strength in crude demand from China, the world's second-largest crude consumer, is supportive of prices, after a report last Friday showed that China's Jan-Oct crude imports rose +3.1% y/y to 471 MMT.  

As a bearish factor, Saudi Arabia last Thursday lowered the price of its main crude grade to Asia for delivery next month to the lowest level in 11 months.  

Oil prices have received support on recent reports that the US military may be on the verge of launching military strikes on Venezuela, which is the world's 12th largest oil producer.

OPEC+ at its November 2 meeting announced that members will raise production by +137,000 bpd in December but will then pause the production hikes in Q1-2026 due to the emerging global oil surplus.  The IEA in mid-October forecasted a record global oil surplus of 4.0 million bpd for 2026.  OPEC+ is trying to restore all of the 2.2 million bpd production cut it made in early 2024, but still has another 1.2 million bpd of production left to restore.  OPEC's October crude production rose by +50,000 bpd to 29.07 million bpd, the highest in 2.5 years.

Reduced crude exports from Russia are supportive of oil prices.  Ukraine has targeted at least 28 Russian refineries over the past three months, exacerbating a fuel crunch in Russia and limiting Russia's crude export capabilities.  Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russian refineries and oil export terminals curbed Russia's total seaborne fuel shipments to 1.88 million bpd in the first ten days of October, the lowest average in over 3.25 years, and have knocked out 13% to 20% of Russia's refining capacity by the end of October, curbing production by as much as 1.1 million bpd.  New US and EU sanctions on Russian oil companies, infrastructure, and tankers have also curbed Russian oil exports.

Vortexa reported Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least 7 days rose +11% w/w to 95.18 million bbls in the week ended November 7.

Last Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of October 31 were -5.3% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -4.3% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -8.8% below the 5-year seasonal average.  US crude oil production in the week ending October 31 rose +0.1% w/w to a record high of 13.651 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US oil rigs in the week ending November 7 remained unchanged at 414, modestly above the 4-year low of 410 rigs set on August 1.  Over the past 2.5 years, the number of US oil rigs has fallen sharply from the 5.5-year high of 627 rigs reported in December 2022.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CLZ25 60.94 +0.81 +1.35%
Crude Oil WTI
RBZ25 2.0109 +0.0398 +2.02%
Gasoline RBOB
DXY00 99.453 -0.136 -0.14%
U.S. Dollar Index

Most Popular News

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 4
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Can the AI Boom Push Broadcom Stock to a $2 Trillion Market Cap in 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot