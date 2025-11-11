Holiday Hams and High Beef Prices Create 1 Great Trade in Hogs Now

February lean hog (HEG26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for February lean hog futures that price action Monday scored a big and technically bullish “outside day” up on the daily bar chart—whereby the low was lower and the high was higher than the previous session’s trading range, with a higher close. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has just produced a bullish line crossover buy signal as the blue MACD line has crossed above the red trigger line.

Fundamentally, historically high beef prices at the meat counter are likely to drive better consumer substitution demand for cheaper pork cuts as the holidays approach and in the coming months. This is especially true as the latest NFIB small business optimism index declined to a six-month low, suggesting Main Street USA is concerned about the economy and that consumers are tightening their budgets. Also, hams are in higher demand during the holiday season.

A move in February lean hog futures above chart resistance at $83.00 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $92.50 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at this week’s low of $78.625.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

